Missoula's Dragon Hollow play area is always a beehive of activity. If you go on any day when the weather is decent you're sure to be part of a crowd of kids. I suppose the only bummer about a play area that is always getting used and abused is that every once in a while it needs a little TLC. And that's exactly what will be happening this weekend so you might want to keep it in mind if you had any plans of hitting Dragon Hollow on Saturday (5/14.)

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO