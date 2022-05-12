ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Dru Gimlin 3 on 3 seeks volunteers

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMbvQ_0fbNfbOE00

QUINCY — Organizers of the Dru Gimlin 3 on 3 basketball tournament designed to benefit Quincy athletics are looking for volunteer help for the 2022 tournament.

The tournament returns June 18; team check-in begins at 8 a.m. There are brackets for children and youths from third grade through high school, an open tournament and a tournament for adults.

Tournament Chair Stephanie Boorman said proceeds from the tournament benefit the Dru Gimlin Foundation.

This year will be the 16th tournament. The 2019 tournament was canceled, and the next two fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the foundation’s only fundraiser, Boorman said.

Dru Gimlin was a student at Quincy High School when he was killed in a traffic accident.

“It was Valentine’s Day, 2003,” Boorman said. “He was the only one involved and unfortunately, he didn’t make it.”

To honor his memory, the tournament was founded.

“Dru is the true reason behind the tournament, and a big reason why we try to keep this tournament going,” she said via email. “I wish everyone had the opportunity to experience an evening at the old high school gym watching him and the rest of the varsity team play.”

The foundation and the tournament started as a way to remember Gimlin, and to benefit future Quincy athletes.

“His friends decided they wanted to do something to honor him and remember him,” Boorman said. “The foundation was created to (ensure) that finances were never a reason students couldn’t participate in athletic programs.”

Normally organizers ask for sponsorships from local businesses, but decided against that for 2022. Boorman explained why to Quincy City Council members at their May 3 meeting.

“(The coronavirus pandemic) had a huge impact on a lot of our local businesses, and we don’t want to hit them up our first year back,” she said. “Our main goal is just to bring the tournament back because our community benefits from it. The tournament will be funded by the foundation, by the registration fees and by any sponsorships that come in unsolicited.”

But keeping the tournament going requires help.

“We desperately need volunteers, though,” she told council members. “Our tournament survives off volunteers.”

A lot of the volunteer help used to come from QHS students, who made the tournament a senior project.

“I did it as my senior project in 2006,” Boorman said.

But the senior projects are no longer required, and volunteer help in general has been more difficult to come by, she said. Tournament organizers are looking for any and all volunteers as a result.

The tournament is held on the streets of downtown Quincy, from Central to C streets and about one block east and one block west, Boorman said. Typically the tournament draws about 70 teams from throughout North Central Washington and beyond.

Streets will be closed off that Friday night and remain closed until the end of the tournament on Saturday. As a result, volunteers are needed to help set up Friday night and take down and clean up Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers also run the registration desk as well as serve as court monitors (referees) and scorekeepers, Boorman said. Court monitors and people to help set up and tear down are the biggest needs, she said.

People can volunteer by contacting Boorman, 509-289-0688, or leaving a message on the tournament’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DruGimlin303.

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Medieval Faire returns to Cashmere this weekend

After a two-year hiatus in which a plague stalked the land, the Two Rivers Medieval Faire returns this weekend to the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. The renaissance festival began as a fun family event in 2008, usually held at Wenatchee Valley College. The event has since grown, with...
CASHMERE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, WA
Sports
City
Quincy, WA
Quincy, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Basketball
KREM

Businesses coming to Spokane due to booming economy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is growing on many fronts. The growth is drawing in businesses from Seattle to the area. Flatstick Pub is one example of a company expanding its business in Spokane. Flatstick Pub's unique mini-golf course and extensive selection of local craft beer have made it a popular hangout spot with locals. Dan Largent is the General Manager of Flatstick Pub. He says Spokane was the perfect place to expand.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Dru Gimlin Foundation#Quincy High School
FOX 11 and 41

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Washington

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
Chronicle

Unusually Wet, Cold Spring May Persist in Western Washington

For those hoping to break out the shorts any time soon, weather forecasters have some bad news. A cool trough of low pressure continues to draw storm systems through the region, with rain expected Sunday and much of the coming work week. "We've been stuck in the same pattern during...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KEPR

Downtown Pasco Food Truck Fridays canceled for rest of season

PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with Downtown Pasco have announced that Food Truck Fridays are canceled for the rest of the season. Leaders said this comes after a lack of availability for food trucks and vendors to join the weekly events. With a lack of vendors, they said there was...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Governor’s Mansion on the State Capitol Campus

Nestled on a bluff overlooking Budd Inlet and the Olympic Mountains, the elegant Governor’s Mansion in Olympia is a bustling hive of activity. While the house is home to the governor and their family, including their pets, the mansion is also a public place belonging to the people of Washington State. Many people have visited the house from princes and presidents to thousands of ordinary people.
q13fox.com

Hay shortages putting strain on Washington animal rescues

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A drought last year and a cold, wet start to 2022 caused a new crisis for many farmers, ranchers, and those that care for livestock: a shortage of hay, alfalfa and other feed crops. That shortage has caused some horses, cows and other livestock to go hungry.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KREM2

When to see the Lunar Eclipse in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Stargazers get ready for the Lunar Eclipse this Sunday night!. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible for the entire United States and most of the western Hemisphere with "totality", the part when the moon turns red, occurring from 8:29 p.m. to 9:54 p.m. Pacific Time. For...
SPOKANE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
101
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy