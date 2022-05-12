World's first electronic respirator sterilising (corona)-viruses of all variants completely by UV-LED-radiation-effected RNA destruction
The "Securer" guarantees maximum safety and comfort. After two years of intensive research about real coronaviruses, the company SecureAir GmbH presents a groundbreaking new development for healthy air: The "Securer" is the world's first, especially lightweight, electronic respirator not only filtering viruses, but eliminates them by sterilisation through UV-LED-radiation effected RNA...www.kulr8.com
