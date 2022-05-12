ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Our View: Return to evenhanded salmon management

By Email
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oy9Ra_0fbNdgsH00
Gillnetters, like this one working in Youngs Bay, have honed ways to target hatchery and net-pen salmon.

In Astoria in April, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission learned there’s still plenty of life in commercial fishing. This may have come as a surprise, considering how some sport fishing groups have mischaracterized the industry as irrelevant.

Since Washington state and Oregon co-manage Columbia River fisheries, the commission’s policies take on great importance for all who value the continuing economic and social benefits of traditional industries. Of these, salmon fishing is so deeply entwined in local culture that it may be said to comprise a key element of our heritage.

Oregon commissioners visiting local fish processors observed a diverse workforce whose wages make a meaningful contribution to Clatsop County’s overall economy. In a region now best known as a tourist destination, commercial fish harvests support middle-class families on both sides of the Columbia. This fresh “fish money” is multiplied several times as it goes into making house payments, buying cars and groceries and creating jobs in everything from local schools to espresso stands.

Under the leadership of Mary Wahl, the commission’s chairwoman, the commission is demonstrating a willingness to address complex issues confronting Oregon’s natural resources. Their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities and commitment to addressing climate change and its impacts are laudable. The strong commitment of today’s commission to conservation is correct.

Still in need of a course correction are misguided policies dictated by former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber. In 2012, Kitzhaber, with the support and assistance of sport fishing advocates, usurped the commission’s longstanding leadership and expertise in managing Columbia River salmon. The top-down Kitzhaber plan was an ill-disguised mandate that took away the share of salmon allocated to small businesses in the form of gillnetting boats, attempting to replace them with unproven alternative fishing methods and places.

The Kitzhaber plan purported to consider the needs of all user groups and to prevent serious economic harm to any single community. Instead, it incorporated tactics familiar to marginalized communities throughout history — big promises and thoroughly inadequate follow-through.

Harvest shares for traditional small-boat commercial fishermen were reduced up front in exchange for assumed future production without any guarantee of implementation or success. Areas of the Columbia River which supported traditional fishermen for generations were deemed to be off limits for all but sportsmen. Millions of dollars were spent testing new types of fishing gear that proved to be ineffective or too expensive. Traditional gear carefully designed and used to target hatchery salmon was unilaterally condemned. New off-channel fishing areas were not identified or funded.

In short, the economic damage to the lower river fishing families was immediate and the remedies promised only existed in an uncertain and unproven future.

Local communities thoroughly appreciate sport fishermen. Their purchases, charter trips and guide fees, lodgings and friendly enthusiasm make tremendous contributions to our economy and character.

But the Fish and Wildlife Commission ought to correct an injustice by returning salmon management decisions to its well-qualified staff, guided by overarching principles of equitable sharing, fair treatment and social justice. By returning to a balance that recognizes the value of small commercial fishing boats, commissioners can preserve the last of these important small businesses — boats that provide delicious salmon for the majority of local nonfishing families who may otherwise never enjoy this iconic Pacific Northwest delicacy.

Salem-based decision making has generated a strong pushback in rural counties, leading a number of them to declare a wish to split off into Idaho. Clatsop County clearly will not be among them. But its residents are no strangers to the impression that decisions affecting them are warped by urban politics and lack of understanding. The commission can aid in healing this divide.

At its core, Columbia River policy should be grounded in the same values and urgency that guided earlier decisions. It is not necessary or required that commissioners become experts on fisheries management to form good policy. Oregon and Washington state fisheries staff is more than capable of drafting rules that will meet standards determined by the two commissions.

We trust that opening a frank discussion with all stakeholders and forming a policy based on fair treatment, equity in both burden and benefit, and social justice will lead the Fish and Wildlife Commission to a policy that they can be proud of and under which all user groups can thrive.

Comments / 0

Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Kirkland Development unveils rendering, plans for Renaissance Boardwalk on Columbia River

Kirkland Development has released a new rendering and details about its vision for the Renaissance Boardwalk, an exciting mixed-use project on the Columbia River in Vancouver. “This site has importance historically and is a place of significance on our waterfront. The Renaissance Boardwalk will be a gathering site for visitors and residents alike,” said Dana Gardner, director of project development for Kirkland Development, in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Clatsop County, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
County
Clatsop County, OR
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Searching for Washington’s historic smokestacks

It was recently added to the state’s Heritage Register and it’s one of the tallest structures of its kind in Washington, so you may have to crane your neck and tilt your head back to get a good look at a towering century of Northwest history. Onalaska is...
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

One lane and sidewalk will be closed on George Sellar Bridge this weekend

The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kitzhaber
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon robocaller ordered to pay $8,000 to Washington victims

(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced he has shut down Corvallis, Oregon-based Global Grid’s robocalling operation and is requiring the company to pay money back to several hundred Washington residents. As a result of a lawsuit filed by Ferguson’s office against...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Sport Fishing#Salmon#Economy#Fishing Boats#Columbia
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Looks like it might become a less than happy situation

Coos Bay, May 10th – Fishermen, seafood processors, marine suppliers, scientists, and members of multi-generational fishing families gathered in Coos Bay on Tuesday to send a unified message: Protect U.S. fishermen!. Roughly 200 attendees representing West Coast states rallied in response to the recent announcement of offshore wind energy...
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Toni Koraza

Washington State to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Many factors directly affect the food industry, creating ongoing problems, including shortages and prolonged food insecurity. Food shortages can occur when many individuals require healthy food and local stores cannot meet the demand. However, there are other circumstances surrounding the food insecurity in Washington State, including:
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
137
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy