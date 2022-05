Adam Sandler looks to build off the box-office success and critical acclaim of his recent basketball thriller Uncut Gems with his latest Netflix production, Hustle. This time, Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers; when he’s looking for uncut gems in this film, they’re undiscovered basketball prodigies he can sign for his team. But like Howard from Uncut Gems, Sandler’s Hustle character, Stanley Sugarman, is a bit of a loser. He’s been working for years, but can’t get ahead. He travels the world looking for undiscovereed talent, but what he really wants to do is coach a pro team.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO