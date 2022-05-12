Missing: Zitaya Myers

Cleveland.com Stimulus Watch reporter Lucas Daprile discovered that four local communities were using a chunk of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand police surveillance, and not just through standard high-resolution surveillance cameras. At least one -- Akron -- is also considering giving doorbell and other smaller surveillance devices to property owners. And another -- North Olmsted -- is planning on using $15,000 in ARPA funds to pay for already commissioned mapping software to keep track of locations of private surveillance cameras whose owners tell the city about them, Daprile reports.

