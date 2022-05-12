Missing: Zitaya Myers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) said Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred in the Central neighborhood. CMHA confirmed the homicide took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue. There’s no word on how the victim died.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family and community came together at Edgewater Park on Sunday to remember a life lost, and to seek justice for a murder unsolved. May 22 will mark eight years since Antoine George lost his life. George’s car was chased by someone in another vehicle back...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict law enforcement officers in the death of Kevin Giesel, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced this week. “The grand jury determined that the officers involved in this shooting should not face any criminal charges,” Yost said. “In full transparency, BCI’s case files have now been proactively published for anyone to review the investigation.”
The NRP Group, a vertically-integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, has officially broken ground on a 52-unit mixed-income multifamily community in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio. The four-story, 52-unit apartment building located at East 105th and Churchill Road will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the driver who died Friday after a fiery crash in Middleburg Heights. Maharshi Yakin Brahmbhatt, 28, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Pearl Road near Mohawk Trial.
No operator’s license, failure to comply with a police order, fleeing and eluding, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless operation, vehicular assault, assist fire department-ambulance, improper display of plates, damage to property: Harvard Road, Chagrin Boulevard, Lander Circle. An officer patrolling the Drury Inn & Suites lot...
Cleveland.com Stimulus Watch reporter Lucas Daprile discovered that four local communities were using a chunk of their American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand police surveillance, and not just through standard high-resolution surveillance cameras. At least one -- Akron -- is also considering giving doorbell and other smaller surveillance devices to property owners. And another -- North Olmsted -- is planning on using $15,000 in ARPA funds to pay for already commissioned mapping software to keep track of locations of private surveillance cameras whose owners tell the city about them, Daprile reports.
The massive Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 drew calls for revamping what students are taught about racism, with demands for more Black history classes and for schools to ditch textbooks that gloss over uncomfortable historical events. But in Cleveland, school officials have chosen a different route, one that may seem counterintuitive for a district […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman who authorities arrested following the homicide of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud appeared Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Joan Synenberg set bond at $1,000,000 a piece for Devin Hall, 29, and Dyneshia Anderson, 30. “Due to the alleged...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm that city fire crews were sent Sunday morning to Progressive Field for a cooking mishap. According to Cleveland police, fire department crews found smoke when they arrived but no fire. No injuries were reported, Cleveland EMS said. Cleveland police did not release details...
Suspicion, having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: Lander Circle, Chagrin Boulevard. After noticing a driver acting suspiciously -- apparently trying to conceal his face -- as they were passing each other around 8:45 p.m. on May 7, a patrol officer ran a registration check while the driver pulled into the Waterway gas station and car wash, milling around in there for about 30 minutes.
CLEVELAND — Hundreds of sneaker heads are expected in northeast Ohio this weekend to update their collections and help a good cause. The Feet Geeks is hosting its first-ever Sneaker Club expo at Tower City Center in Cleveland. For Madison Williams, owner of The Feet Geeks, there’s nothing like...
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
At 10:40 p.m. May 10, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Moreland Boulevard, where a Shaker Heights woman, 22, reported that her ex-boyfriend, a Cleveland man, 43, with whom she had once lived, had entered her residence without her permission. When entering, the man was accompanied by...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight crash on Cleveland’s East Side has sent three people to the hospital in varying conditions, according to EMS. It happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday where downtown meets Asiatown at East 24th Street and Superior Avenue. EMS said a 20-year-old man was taken to...
My husband and I are absolutely devoted Cleveland Clinic patients. We have received first-class care there for the last 30-plus years. However, we are exceedingly upset that they have decided that the Cleveland Play House complex, a major part of which was designed by architect Phillip Johnson, is not worth saving (”Clinic expansion calls it curtains for Cleveland Play House,” May 14). We had thought that this was a protected complex and that it would remain as such in perpetuity. There are many buildings not worth saving in the vicinity that the Clinic could acquire.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Our civil servants don’t always get the recognition they deserve. So here’s a shout-out to some Cleveland Water Department employees “just doing their job.”. On May 5, six water department employees spent a grueling morning and afternoon repairing a major water leak on...
Comments / 1