The DJI Mini 3 Pro would be an impressive drone even if it crossed the 249g threshold (it can if used with the optional bigger battery). The fact it flies in below the magic weight limit imposed on drone pilots in many countries makes it nearly irresistible. What's more, the quality of imagery means the ultra-light category has a contender which certainly makes the rather heavier Mavic Air 2 look like yesterday’s news. The option to rotate the camera for portrait shooting seems like a luxury, but it’s here, with a bigger and better camera and tri-directional collision sensors into the bargain and flying it feels a real treat in anything other than high winds.

