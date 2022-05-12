ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Family Shares Video of Bear Destroying their Bird Feeder

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you were wondering, in a battle between your bird feeder and a bear, the bear will win. If you doubt this, you need to see a video shared by an Iowa family that shows what an apex predator did to their bird feeding place. There's no mention...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Opinion: Quincy Really Really Really Needs an In-N-Out Burger

One great things about opinions is everyone has one. This is mine. It's my deep conviction that Quincy really really really needs an In-N-Out Burger and needs it now. I fully realize this is not an easy request. If you're not familiar with In-N-Out Burger, it's a popular chain that began its existence in California. According to their official website, the first one opened in 1948. Something interesting has happened over the last decade that has given me hope that a local In-N-Out is not an impossible dream. After its genesis in southern California, the franchise has now expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Utah and now Texas.
QUINCY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
1070 KHMO-AM

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeder#Bears#Bird Food#A Real Goat Farm#Bison
1070 KHMO-AM

The First Black Hole Pic is Thanks to the University of Illinois

If you were impressed with the newly revealed first picture ever of a black hole, you can thank the University of Illinois as they were part of the team that made it happen. As reported by the BBC and just about every other media organization in the world, the black hole known as Sagittarius A* has now been seen for the first time. What I did not realize is the role played by the University of Illinois as revealed by Fox 32 Chicago.
SCIENCE
1070 KHMO-AM

If you lived in Missouri 150 years ago what job would you have?

What were the most common jobs in the Show-Me State back in the 1870s? You certainly wouldn't have made your living being an "Influencer" let me assure you of that. Stacker.com has come out with a list that gives details on what the Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Missouri were and most of them involve farming. They got their information for this list from the US Census Bureau, and they go on to say on the site that...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
1070 KHMO-AM

There’s a New Area Code Coming to the 573 Part of Missouri

If you buy a new phone and/or plan on changing your phone number and you live in the 573 part of Missouri, you'll be getting a new area code soon. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared news today that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator let the Missouri Public Service Commission know that there's a need for a new area code as the 573 numbers will be exhausted by next year. The new area code?
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy