For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got...

1070 KHMO-AM

