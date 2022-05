If you've been wondering how to download an Instagram story and save it onto your phone to keep, we're here to show you!. There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to do this – maybe you've seen an amazing video from your favourite photographer, an inspirational location to save for later, or you just want to record a memory. Maybe you're building a shrine for your favourite crush. If it's the latter, no judgement.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO