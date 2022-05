Originally published May 13, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Set yourself a reminder: a total lunar eclipse is coming to a sky near you Sunday night. In Minnesota, conditions are looking good to catch a view of the celestial event. The latest forecast has clouds and possible isolated rain showers clearing out in the late afternoon and early evening, leaving an open sky for the night. Temperatures will be in the 70s. It all begins at 9:27 p.m. and will last 84 minutes. The maximum eclipse will be reached at 11:11 p.m. The moon will be located in the to the south-southeast, at about...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO