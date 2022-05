North Carolina could be among the top five states for nursing shortages by 2026 if current trends continue. By 2033, the state could have a shortage of nearly 17,500 nurses, according to N.C. Nursecast data presented to the State Board of Community Colleges during a luncheon at its April meeting. That statistic reflects an estimated shortage of nearly 12,500 registered nurses (RNs) by 2033 and slightly more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO