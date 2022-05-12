ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got...

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

