ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Family Shares Video of Bear Destroying their Bird Feeder

By Doc Holliday
Y101
Y101
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you were wondering, in a battle between your bird feeder and a bear, the bear will win. If you doubt this, you need to see a video shared by an Iowa family that shows what an apex predator did to their bird feeding place. There's no mention...

101theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y101

Opinion: Quincy Really Really Really Needs an In-N-Out Burger

One great things about opinions is everyone has one. This is mine. It's my deep conviction that Quincy really really really needs an In-N-Out Burger and needs it now. I fully realize this is not an easy request. If you're not familiar with In-N-Out Burger, it's a popular chain that began its existence in California. According to their official website, the first one opened in 1948. Something interesting has happened over the last decade that has given me hope that a local In-N-Out is not an impossible dream. After its genesis in southern California, the franchise has now expanded to Arizona, Nevada, Utah and now Texas.
QUINCY, IL
Y101

Illinois Zoo Brilliantly Explains Why Tigers Have “Eyes” on Ears

My wife and kids love tigers, but never knew this. An Illinois zoo has wonderfully explained why their tigers (and all tigers) seem to have "eyes" on their ears. I've said it before and I'll say it again. I love Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. They are one of my favorite Facebook pages to follow because they're often sharing fun videos and pics of their animals. In this case, they're also answering a question I didn't know needed to be answered. Watch and you'll see what I'm talking about.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Y101

Legends Claim Mobsters Buried Millions Under Illinois Farms

There are many legends of buried treasure in both Missouri and Illinois. I noticed that especially when it comes to the Land of Lincoln, there are numerous legends that claim mobsters may have stashed millions under Illinois farms. It appears that "the family" has been doing some digging over the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Y101

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
Y101

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got finned by a mean carp once, but no sturgeon. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the lake sturgeon are endangered which is why this video is good news for sturgeon fans.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeder#Bears#Bird Food#A Real Goat Farm#Bison
Y101

What is the one Must Try Food in the State of Missouri?

If you had a relative visiting you in Missouri, and they could only stay for one meal, what is the one food they must try in the Show-Me State of Missouri? One website claims the answer is very simple... According to thedelite.com, the one Must Eat Food from Missouri is...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Y101

If you lived in Missouri 150 years ago what job would you have?

What were the most common jobs in the Show-Me State back in the 1870s? You certainly wouldn't have made your living being an "Influencer" let me assure you of that. Stacker.com has come out with a list that gives details on what the Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Missouri were and most of them involve farming. They got their information for this list from the US Census Bureau, and they go on to say on the site that...
MISSOURI STATE
Y101

There’s a New Area Code Coming to the 573 Part of Missouri

If you buy a new phone and/or plan on changing your phone number and you live in the 573 part of Missouri, you'll be getting a new area code soon. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared news today that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator let the Missouri Public Service Commission know that there's a need for a new area code as the 573 numbers will be exhausted by next year. The new area code?
MISSOURI STATE
Y101

Hannibal Restaurant One of the Most “Enchanting” in Missouri

This won't come as news to those of us that eat at some of our amazing local restaurants, but it's nice when national recognition happens. That's exactly what's happened to a Hannibal restaurant that was just named one of the most "enchanting" in all of Missouri. Congrats to LaBinnah Bistro...
Y101

Over-The-Top Glam Condo In Illinois Has Old Hollywood Feel

Old Hollywood meets bedazzled meets bright colors is exactly what you will see in this $420,000 condo in Chicago. This condo is everything for someone who just loves bright and bold colors and a unique style, and it reminds me so much of what old Hollywood was. The condo is a two-bedroom two-bathroom and has access to a pool area, workout gym, and sauna. Plus, the apartment has excellent views of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Y101

Y101

Quincy, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy