Missouri State

For the First Time in 7 Years, Missouri Sturgeon are Spawning

By Doc Holliday
Y101
Y101
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not easy being a fish. If you doubt me, there's a new video share that shows the endangered lake sturgeon in Missouri are finally spawning after 7 years. I have never caught a lake sturgeon in Missouri. Have caught plenty of bass and trout and got...

101theeagle.com

Quincy, IL
