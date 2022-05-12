ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Giorgio Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 4 days ago

Giorgio Chiellini has announced that he will be leaving Juventus at the end of the season after almost two decades at the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Konrad Laimer
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Graeme Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Manchester United#Roma#Serie A#Inter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
90min

90min

546
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy