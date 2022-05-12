ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham Fire Weather Concerns Exist...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Vermont State
Bennington County, VT
Bennington, VT
Windham County, VT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/12 AM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 17/01 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 18/01 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.1/ 7.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 19/02 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 16/10 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 18/12 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 18/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 19/01 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 17/12 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 17/01 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 19/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Randolph, Taylor, Lewis, eastern Braxton, Upshur, northern Webster, Barbour and Harrison Counties through 800 AM EDT At 712 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Nutter Fort to 9 miles west of Holly River State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Lumberport, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Holly River State Park, Stonewall Jackson and Rock Cave. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 85 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM EDT this evening through this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.5/ 1.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 16/09 PM 7.0/ 7.5 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 1 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.4/ 5.9 -0.2/ 0.3 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 AM 5.1/ 5.6 -0.5/ 0.0 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE 16/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE 17/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.2/ 6.8 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 18/11 AM 5.0/ 5.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.5/ 7.0 1.4/ 1.9 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 16/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.2/ 1.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/09 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 17/10 PM 6.2/ 6.8 0.9/ 1.4 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/10 AM 4.7/ 5.2 -0.7/-0.2 -0.3/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/11 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.7 0-1 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.2/ 0.7 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE 16/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 2 MINOR 17/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.2/ 0.3 0.2/ 0.7 2 NONE 17/10 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.0/ 0.5 2 NONE 18/10 AM 5.2/ 5.7 -0.5/ 0.0 0.0/ 0.5 1-2 NONE 18/11 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.0/ 0.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 16/10 PM 7.7/ 8.2 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR 17/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 -0.3/ 0.2 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 17/10 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.0/ 1.5 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/11 AM 5.5/ 6.0 -0.8/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/11 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.1/ 1.6 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Schuyler; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins Locally Dense Valley Fog for the Morning Commute Dense fog has developed this morning across most of the river valleys tucked into the Allegheny Plateau, including along the Susquehanna, Delaware, Chemung, and Chenango Rivers, and their myriad tributaries. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Allow extra time and drive cautiously, especially if your morning routine brings you along roads that follow rivers and streams. The fog will begin to lift and spread out into the surrounding hillsides after sunrise, then dissipate in most areas by 9 AM.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central Pennsylvania and the Middle Susquehanna River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion of the valley. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DENTON AND NORTHWESTERN COLLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Terrell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds, Kitty Hawk Bay, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early this week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/08 PM 5.0 1.3 0.6 3 None 16/08 AM 3.9 0.2 0.6 3 None 16/09 PM 5.0 1.3 0.5 3 None 17/09 AM 4.0 0.3 0.7 2 None 17/09 PM 5.2 1.5 0.7 2 None 18/10 AM 3.8 0.1 0.6 2 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/09 PM 2.3 1.7 1.5 1 None 16/09 AM 1.8 1.2 1.3 1-2 None 16/09 PM 2.6 2.0 1.8 1-2 None 17/09 AM 1.7 1.1 1.2 1 None 17/10 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1 None 18/10 AM 1.6 1.0 1.1 1-2 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau and Northern Queens Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.4/ 8.9 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.8/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 -0.2/ 0.2 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.1/ 0.6 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.0/ 9.5 1.2/ 1.7 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 7.7/ 8.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/12 AM 8.8/ 9.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 17/01 PM 7.3/ 7.8 0.0/ 0.5 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE 18/01 AM 8.1/ 8.6 0.8/ 1.3 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.1/ 7.6 -0.2/ 0.2 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 19/02 AM 8.2/ 8.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 AM 4.0/ 4.5 0.0/ 0.5 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 16/10 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 17/11 AM 3.7/ 4.2 -0.2/ 0.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE 18/12 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.0/ 0.5 0 NONE 18/12 PM 3.4/ 3.9 -0.7/-0.2 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 19/01 AM 4.5/ 5.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE 17/12 AM 9.8/10.3 2.0/ 2.5 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 MINOR 17/01 PM 8.0/ 8.5 0.2/ 0.7 0.1/ 0.6 1 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 -0.2/ 0.3 1 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.3 0.0/ 0.5 0.0/ 0.5 1 NONE 19/02 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.2/ 0.7 0 NONE WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/12 PM 8.5/ 9.0 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE 17/12 AM 9.7/10.2 1.8/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 17/01 PM 8.1/ 8.6 0.2/ 0.7 -0.2/ 0.3 0 NONE 18/01 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 -0.3/ 0.2 0 NONE 18/02 PM 7.8/ 8.4 0.0/ 0.5 -0.2/ 0.2 0 NONE 19/02 AM 9.2/ 9.7 1.3/ 1.8 0.1/ 0.6 0 NONE
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR

