Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Randolph, Taylor, Lewis, eastern Braxton, Upshur, northern Webster, Barbour and Harrison Counties through 800 AM EDT At 712 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Nutter Fort to 9 miles west of Holly River State Park. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Lumberport, Anmoore, Mill Creek, Jackson Mill, Dailey, Holly River State Park, Stonewall Jackson and Rock Cave. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 85 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 68 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
