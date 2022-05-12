ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

From Trash To Treasure: How Refugees Are Breathing New Life Into Plastic Waste.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
 4 days ago
There’s no denying the fact that planet Earth has a plastic problem. Each year, humans are producing more and more plastic items, many of which end up in a landfill, burn pile, or clogging up our oceans. Non-recyclable plastic is causing demonstrable damage to the environment and is contributing to climate...

The Week

Plastics everywhere

Microplastics permeate the globe from the oceans' depths to the highest mountaintop — and our bodies. Here's everything you need to know:. They're tiny shreds of plastic found in our air, water, and soil, ranging from 5 mm — about the size of a grain of rice — to less than a micron. Human beings have produced more than 8 billion metric tons of plastic since the 1950s, less than 10 percent of which has been recycled. As a result, phenomenal amounts of plastic waste fill our rivers, oceans, and shorelines. Plastic doesn't biodegrade over time — it just breaks down into ever-smaller particles. In addition to bottles, utensils, straws, and other single-use plastics, sources include car tires, cigarette butts, packaging, fishing nets, and polyester fabrics, which collectively have shed trillions of microfibers. Since scientists first became concerned about microplastics a few decades ago, they've been stunned to learn these tiny particles quite literally blanket the globe. They've been found in Arctic snow, in soil samples from Swiss nature reserves, on Mount Everest, and in the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench — 7 miles below the surface. "Nowhere — no matter how remote — is immune," said Alan Jamieson, a Newcastle University scientist who has found plastic fibers in the stomachs of deepwater sea creatures. Microplastics are also increasingly found in our bodies.
