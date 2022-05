Friends say Prince Albert II of Monaco does not pay Princess Charlene millions of dollars to stay as his wife, contrary to reports. The royals’ relationship is back under scrutiny after French magazine Voici claimed last week that Albert was paying Charlene €12 million ($12.5 million) a year to remain by his side. This follows the former Olympic swimmer’s return to the principality after a long illness that included months in her native South Africa followed by treatment at a clinic in Switzerland. A source close to Charlene tells Page Six exclusively, “Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO