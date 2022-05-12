ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the King of Pop to the King of Rock 'n' Roll! These music icons are all getting biopics...

By Bang Showbiz
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biopic business is booming. After the...

starlocalmedia.com

SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth, 96, Smiles As She Celebrates Her Milestone Platinum Jubilee: Photos

Queen Elizabeth delighted family, friends and fans as she attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed an evening of festivities, including a televised event called “A Gallop Through History,” which featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses to tell the story of her royal reign. She was also honored by a slew of celebrity presenters, such as Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.
HollywoodLife

Billboard Music Award Winners 2022: Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo & More Stars Win Big – Full List

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were returned to Las Vegas, taking place on Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The star-studded event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs , who also served as executive producer of the broadcast, which included performances by his long time friend Mary J. Blige, as well as Travis Scott and more.
