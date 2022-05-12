ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Fest Teams Up with Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard for Fitness Event

By Source Staff
 4 days ago

Nashville is gearing up for CMA Fest, the four-day music festival featuring hundreds of artists performing across various stages throughout downtown Nashville. In addition to unforgettable performances, celebrity trainer and fitness expert Erin Oprea is ready to help festival-goers feel the burn during Fitness at Fest at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza Friday, June 10 from 8:15-9:00 AM (gates 7:45 AM), with special guest and client Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

The $10 registration fee will be donated to the CMA Foundation. Register here . RAIN water will be provided, but attendees should bring a mat and wear proper workout attire. The fitness event is rain or shine. Oprea hosted the inaugural Fitness at Fest in 2019 with more than 200 attendees ranging across all levels of fitness.

Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time and talent so a portion of ticket proceeds can help fund the CMA Foundation’s mission of providing students with access to a high-quality music education and providing educators the resources they need to create and sustain thriving programs. CMA Fest will feature several other special events and activations during the festival that will raise awareness and help fund the CMA Foundation’s social impact and unique model of giving.

CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. The 2019 CMA Fest sold out with capacity crowds and had the largest engagement by Country Music fans in the event’s history, with visitors from all 50 states and 37 international countries flocking to downtown Nashville.

The post CMA Fest Teams Up with Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard for Fitness Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

