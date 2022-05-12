ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dolly is Set to Perform in Taco Bell’s ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

The newly named Rock n Roll Hall of Famer, Dolly Parton just shared she has a new project with Taco Bell.

Sharing on social media, “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner”

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza but it was Doja Cat who created a viral TikTok petitioning the fast food company have the Mexican Pizza return to the menu that was removed over a year ago. It seems it worked. In April Doja Cat shared the news with fans, which was later confirmed in a press release, that the fan favorite menu item is returning.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell in a release. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

And now in celebration, there will also be a musical. Taco Bell shared on social media, “The ultimate encore.#MexicanPizzaTheMusicalpremiering live on TikTok 5/26.”

Written by Hannah Friedman with a score by Grammy Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in celebration of the return of the Mexican Pizza, a TikTok Musical will be released on May 26, at 7 pm CT.

Those wanting to try Mexican Pizza which consists of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, beef, tomatoes, and melted cheese will find it at your local spot on May 19.

The post Dolly is Set to Perform in Taco Bell’s ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’ appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
431
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy