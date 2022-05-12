Dolly is Set to Perform in Taco Bell’s ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’

The newly named Rock n Roll Hall of Famer, Dolly Parton just shared she has a new project with Taco Bell.

Sharing on social media, “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner”

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza but it was Doja Cat who created a viral TikTok petitioning the fast food company have the Mexican Pizza return to the menu that was removed over a year ago. It seems it worked. In April Doja Cat shared the news with fans, which was later confirmed in a press release, that the fan favorite menu item is returning.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell in a release. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

And now in celebration, there will also be a musical. Taco Bell shared on social media, “The ultimate encore.#MexicanPizzaTheMusicalpremiering live on TikTok 5/26.”

Written by Hannah Friedman with a score by Grammy Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear in celebration of the return of the Mexican Pizza, a TikTok Musical will be released on May 26, at 7 pm CT.

Those wanting to try Mexican Pizza which consists of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, beef, tomatoes, and melted cheese will find it at your local spot on May 19.

