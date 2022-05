Two people were taken to the hospital mid-day Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque. Police say 36-year-old Kenneth Allen of St Donatus was driving the wrong way on Central Avenue. His vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street. The impact pushed Allen’s vehicle into a parked vehicle, and that vehicle then struck another parked vehicle. Allen and a passenger – 42-year-old Nicole Foster of Dubuque – were both taken to Mercy-One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. Police cited Allen with failure to provide proof of financial liability and violation of a one-way traffic designation.

