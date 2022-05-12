ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-off trading gains boost Piraeus Bank's Q1 earnings

By George Georgiopoulos
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyX9S_0fbNMSva00

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Greek lender Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) on Thursday reported a sixfold jump in first quarter net earnings from last year's fourth quarter, boosted by strong trading income.

Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value reported net profit from continued operations of 521 million euros ($547 million) after a profit of 78 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The bank had lost 404 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Trading income was boosted by one-off gains booked in its sovereign bond portfolio and other transactions, Piraeus Bank said.

Net interest income fell 10% quarter-on-quarter to 286 million euros, affected by the bank's accelerated balance sheet bad loan clean-up.

Excluding forgone income from so-called non-performing exposures (NPEs), net interest income reached 246 million euros in the first quarter and was up 11% year-on-year, the bank said, supported by an expansion of its performing loan book.

Chief Executive Christos Megalou said he was confident about meeting business plan targets.

"Balance sheet evolution is underpinned by a strong liquidity position with deposits strengthening and performing loan book expanding with 1.7 billion euros of new loans in the first quarter," he said.

Piraeus Bank's four-year business plan to 2025 aims to shrink non-performing exposures to 3.0% by that date and potentially start paying out dividends from 2024.

The bank also aims for about 7.0 billion euros of new loan disbursements to reach a loan book of 35 billion euros of performing credit by the end of the period.

The bank's non-performing exposures (NPE) were reduced to 4.7 billion euros at the end of March, down by 200 million quarter-on-quarter, with its NPE ratio at 12.6%, substantially improved from 46.2% in March last year.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain as market angst eases a bit

(Updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing the week's rally in bond prices driven by the largest weekly inflows since the COVID-19 pandemic slammed markets in March 2020, as fears of a Federal Reserve policy error and runaway inflation eased. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 11.8 basis points to 2.935%, helped by Labor Department data that showed import prices surprisingly were flat in April. That added to other signs of a moderating pace of inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6% after a 2.9% surge in March. Government data earlier this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September. "It's been extremely volatile. We're whipsawing between inflation fears and then growth fears picked up. It's a tug of war between those two dynamics," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics. In a week that started with the 10-year note yield hitting 3.203%, within 6 basis points of the 3.261% decade peak set in October 2018, BofA Global Research reported Treasuries saw $11.5 billion of inflows, the largest since March 2020. Yields on the benchmark Treasury bond have fallen more than 20 basis points this week after a sharp sell-off that pushed its yield up more than 125 basis points since early March. Bond prices move contrary to the direction of their yield. The data on import prices was a nice surprise, mostly due to weakness in petroleum, and year-over-year inflation will come down, "so that might give a bit of reprise to the bond bulls and put bond bears back on their heels," Rupert said. "We'll see intermittent rallies like we saw this week, where the growth scare dominates and we see rates decline a bit," she said. The Fed will do what it needs to do to bring down very high inflation, though how much will depend in part on how quickly energy and other supply constraints dissipate, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 12.1 basis points to 3.092%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 33.4 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7.4 basis points at 2.597%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.049%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.732%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.700%. May 13 Friday 3:43 PM New York / 1943 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.975 0.9909 0.051 Six-month bills 1.4125 1.4422 0.030 Two-year note 99-209/256 2.5965 0.074 Three-year note 99-224/256 2.7937 0.079 Five-year note 99-98/256 2.8844 0.102 Seven-year note 99-140/256 2.9474 0.112 10-year note 99-124/256 2.9349 0.118 20-year bond 86-76/256 3.3269 0.124 30-year bond 95-200/256 3.0918 0.121 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data

(Updates to U.S. trading session, adds commentary, byline, previous dateline LONDON) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was down slightly on Monday after hitting a 20-year peak last week, with the global economy in focus after the Chinese yuan came under pressure following weak data. Creating a risk-off mood on Monday, China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as extensive COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes. . The offshore Chinese yuan was down against the dollar, holding near a September 2020 low of 6.8380 yuan hit last week. Following the release of China's data, Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said trading was focused on macro economic data. "It's important to highlight that the risks are towards a stronger dollar and primarily, that's because if you look at the macro economic climate, the fundamentals don't look good. From a risk-off perspective that should still support the dollar against most currencies," Rai said. But he said the greenback was consolidating after its recent strength and that more range-bound trading sessions were possible: "It makes sense for some period of consolidation before the next leg higher." The euro was pulled from its earlier lows after European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the common currency's weakness could threaten the ECB's efforts to steer inflation towards its target. The Australian dollar, which is highly exposed to the Chinese economy, reversed course as the day wore on and was last up against the dollar after falling as much as 0.9%. The dollar index was last down 0.11%, after having briefly crossed the 105 level on Friday - its highest level since December 2002, after six successive weeks of gains. Weekly positioning data showed investors built their long dollar bets. The euro was marginally higher at $1.0414, but not far from last week's low of $1.0354, its lowest level since early 2017. Analysts see $1.0340 as a crucial level of euro support. HSBC strategists expect the euro to fall to parity against the dollar in the coming year. "Much weaker growth and much higher inflation leave the ECB facing one of the toughest policy challenges in G10 (central banks)," they said. Crypto markets, which trade around the clock, had a quiet weekend after turmoil last week driven by TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, which broke its dollar peg. An affiliate of the company behind TerraUSD said it had spent the bulk of its reserves trying to defend its dollar peg and would use the remainder to try to compensate some users who had lost out. Bitcoin was last trading at around $29,647, down more than 5%, after having dropped to $25,400 on Thursday, its lowest mark since December 2020. Currency bid prices at 10:37AM (1437 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 104.4300 104.5600 -0.11% 9.164% +104.6400 +104.3200 Euro/Dollar $1.0412 $1.0412 +0.01% -8.40% +$1.0438 +$1.0384 Dollar/Yen 129.1150 129.2100 -0.07% +12.16% +129.6300 +128.7000 Euro/Yen 134.45 134.48 -0.02% +3.17% +135.0500 +133.7600 Dollar/Swiss 1.0045 1.0018 +0.24% +10.09% +1.0064 +1.0021 Sterling/Dollar $1.2259 $1.2258 +0.00% -9.36% +$1.2297 +$1.2217 Dollar/Canadian 1.2899 1.2896 +0.01% +2.00% +1.2981 +1.2887 Aussie/Dollar $0.6938 $0.6937 +0.01% -4.56% +$0.6960 +$0.6873 Euro/Swiss 1.0457 1.0429 +0.27% +0.85% +1.0489 +1.0417 Euro/Sterling 0.8492 0.8490 +0.04% +1.10% +0.8533 +0.8472 NZ $0.6286 $0.6290 -0.05% -8.15% +$0.6296 +$0.6229 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.8165 9.7900 +0.23% +11.39% +9.8390 +9.7760 Euro/Norway 10.2217 10.1592 +0.61% +2.09% +10.2393 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 10.0654 10.0580 +0.09% +11.62% +10.1018 +10.0476 Euro/Sweden 10.4810 10.4755 +0.09% +2.41% +10.5157 +10.4665 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton, Barbara Lewis and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
