The other day, Pep Guardiola, the manager of the richest and most dominant team in England over the past half-decade, if not more, had himself a bit of a whinge about how “the media and everyone” supports Liverpool, and wants them to win the title. It was a comment you might expect to read on an online fan forum or hear from a talkSport radio caller, not coming from the serial winner of (league) titles in Spain, Germany, and England.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO