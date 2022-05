The Hand boys’ tennis team boosted its record to 15-1 after scoring victories over all five of its opponents last week. (Photo courtesy of Dawn Fagerquist) The Hand boys’ tennis team improved its record to 15-1 for the spring season after winning all five of its matches last week. The Tigers claimed victories against Guilford, Amity, Fairfield Prep, Branford, and Notre Dame-West Haven to make for a perfect week on the courts and have now won 10 matches in a row.

MADISON, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO