MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Turn the A/C this week because you’ll need it. It’s going to feel a lot like summer this week. We’ll continue to be quiet with partly cloudy skies. However, after midnight, patchy fog will move in once again through Monday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down in the mid to upper 60s. If you want to see something cool tonight, we have a lunar eclipse tonight. It begins at 10:30 tonight, totality will between 11:30pm to 1am, and the eclipse will end at 2am.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO