ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, coroner's office says

By Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, Amanda Watts, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, an Indiana coroner's office said Thursday, backing up authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that concluded 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing. White, 56, who authorities said freed inmate...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Family of murder victim speaks out on Alabama man linked by DNA to the crime

The family of a New Hampshire girl killed in Massachusetts in 1988 are thanking law enforcement officials for making an arrest more than three decades later. The surviving family of Melissa Ann Tremblay say they appreciated that police never gave up on the case and that they look forward to seeing "justice finally served." Marvin C. McClendon Junior is a retired Massachusetts corrections officer from Alabama. He was ordered held without bail on Friday following his extradition. McClendon's lawyers have argued it's possible that DNA tying him to the killing belongs to another member of his family. The break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder.
WATE

Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in Sevier County

The search continues to find a missing couple from Alabama who were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area. Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in …. Drums Up Guns Down holds peace rally in East Knoxville. Driver flees after crashing into pole on Chapman …. Kickstand books...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

Unknowns remain following the arraignment of recaptured Alabama inmate

Investigators are dealing with questions following the death of an Alabama corrections officer and the capture of an escape inmate. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to finance their escape plan which ended in a car crash in Indiana. The incident is leaving Lauderdale County Rick Singleton spoke with reporters shortly after the manhunt ended. He wondering openly about trust among his staff. Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for the county. Singleton says written policies can only go so far in heading off problems…
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Fugitive#Murder#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Alabama man missing for 12 days found dead in crash on highway

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An Alabama man who was reported missing was found dead Wednesday from an apparent crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said 30-year-old Tilon Debardelabon and his pickup truck were last seen on April 30, which led to the missing report being made. Debardelabon's family told Channel 3 on May 4 that he planned to visit a friend in Pensacola.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Management Class donates stuffed animals

COVINGTON — Kids in stressful situations will get a little comfort in the form of a cuddly stuffed animal, thanks to the efforts of the Management Development Class of 2022 at the city of Covington. The 20 members of the class decided to collect the stuffed animals as part...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Small plane crashes into Florida bridge, killing one person and injuring 5, officials say

A small plane crashed Saturday into the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Florida's Miami-Dade County, killing one person and injuring five others, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a single-engine Cessna aircraft flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport lost power and struck a vehicle on the bridge while landing.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy