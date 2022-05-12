ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsted, MI

LCAA baseball race heating up

By Doug Donnelly, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
Onsted might be in the drivers’ seat in the Lenawee County Athletic Association baseball race, but don’t tell that to Wildcats' coach Matthew Randall.

“We’re not taking our foot off the gas,” Randall said. “Absolutely nothing is set by any means. We’re going to play every game as hard as we can. Nothing is taken for granted.”

After beating Ida twice Tuesday, the Wildcats are 7-1 in the LCAA. Every other league team has at least three losses in league play, meaning Onsted controls its own destiny. Onsted has doubleheaders remaining against Blissfield, Clinton, and Dundee.

“We still have to take care of business,” Randall said. “We’ve got some work to do.”

Onsted has been doing it with a solid combination of pitching by Broc Shoemaker and Lincoln Lipinski and a batting lineup that has been crushing the ball.

“We are averaging about nine runs a game,” Randall said. “I’ve never had a team do that.”

In the doubleheader sweep of Ida, Quinn Hiram had five hits and JT Hill and Lipinski each had four.

“Logan Hunt is hitting .550 with five triples and six doubles,” Randall said. “Lipinski is hitting .520 with 30 RBIs. We are hitting the ball very well.”

Shoemaker and Lipinski are a formidable 1-2 as starting pitchers and Hunt throws in the mid-80s and is as good as those two, Randall said, but he rarely pitches in league games.

“We have three legitimate No. 1’s when it comes to starting pitching,” Randall said. “I’ve never had a staff with three stud pitchers before.”

Hudson opened the season by beating Shoemaker.

“That was a quality loss,” Randall said. “We knew they were going to be good. Those kids know how to win and they are well coached. They put the bat on the ball when they faced Broc. Credit to them for that.”

Hudson has now split doubleheaders with Blissfield, Clinton and Onsted and is 7-3 in league play. The Tigers are 16-3 overall. Tigers head coach Jeremy Beal said earlier this season the LCAA is as deep as he’s seen in his 17 years as varsity baseball coach.

“Top to bottom, there are no gimmies,” Beal said in April. “Any given night you could see splits across the league. It's probably the deepest league I've seen."

On Tuesday, they lost to Clinton 9-6 in Game 1 and beat the Redwolves 8-0 in Game 2. Clinton is 6-3 but is behind to Columbia Central in an unfinished game.

Blissfield is still in the mix, too.

Brendan Holland pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 12, for Blissfield as the Royals beat Hillsdale 2-0 in Game 1 and the Royals also took the nightcap and are 7-3 in league play after Tuesday.

The Royals host Onsted Tuesday.

“It’s a big one,” said Blissfield head coach Eric Schmidt. “It’s potentially a situation where we could share the league title if we pulled out a couple of wins.”

Holland has been a solid No. 1 all season for the Royals. Sophomore lefty Jack Deatrick is emerging as a strong No. 2.

“He’s throwing well,” Schmidt said. “We’ve made a few changes in our lineup, but we are pretty set right now.”

Clinton coach Joe Gilles said pitching has been the name of the game in the LCAA this season. Good pitching throughout the league has led to a lot of doubleheader splits this season.

“Everybody it seems has an ace,” he said. “If you can get that matchup you want, you can get that one win. There have been a lot of close games in the league, some 2-1, 2-0 or 3-2 games. A lot of it has to do with matchups.”

Clinton was behind Hudson Tuesday when Cole Breitenwischer hit a bases loaded double to give the Redwolves a 7-5 lead and they went on to win 9-6. Hudson took the nightcap 8-0.

“The second game was all Hudson,” Gilles said.

The race is still up for grabs, Gilles said.

“We’ve got to finish against CC, then maybe Blissfield can get one against Onsted and we can sweep them or get one and try and keep pace,” Gilles said. “There’s a lot of baseball left. We still have 14 or so games to play.”

Gilles said the Redwolves are still going through some lineup changes and tweaks.

“I have 17 kids and I’m still trying to figure out who my nine or 10 guys will be that I’m going to roll with come district time,” Gilles said. “I have so many good guys. I’m rotating them and trying to find that right combination.”

LCAA League Standings

Onsted 7-1 .875

Hudson 7-3 .700

Blissfield 7-3 .700

Clinton 6-3 .667

Dundee 4-3 .571

Hillsdale 2-6 .250

Ida 1-7 .125

Columbia 0-9 .000

