Cameron University students inducted into Gamma Sigma Epsilon

Middle school students in grades 7 and 8 will learn tips and concepts that can have a positive impact on their lives during CU Money Smart, a one-day camp focusing on financial literacy. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of finance and economics, money management strategies, how to build up a personal savings account, investing and more. The camp will provide an opportunity to make young students money smart, to learn the choices they will face regarding how they will spend money and the tools they need to financially succeed in an increasingly competive and globalized world. The camp is set for Wednesday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Johnson Auditorium located in Ross Hall.

