Area Golf: L-S boys, PCM’s Van Veen advance to district tournament

PCM junior Grant Van Veen carded a career-best 18-hole round to advance to a Class 2A district tournament on Wednesday. Van Veen shot a 76 on his home course at Gateway Recreation Golf Course. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

NEW SHARON — Five career-best 18-hole scores propelled Lynnville-Sully’s boys golf team to a runner-up finish at a Class 1A sectional tournament on Wednesday.

The top two teams advance to the district meet and the Hawks will head to Iowa City next week after carding a 358.

North Mahaska won the tournament on its home course with a 343. That means Sigourney (366) also advances to districts and the remaining five-team field included Southeast Warren (388) and Moravia (401).

The Hawks put three in the top eight as Keegan DeWitt took fifth, Max Mintle was sixth and Lucas Sieck placed eighth.

DeWitt shot an 86 at the par 70 Prairie Knolls Country Club. Max Mintle carded a career-best 88, Lucas Sieck turned in a career-best 88 and Carter Brand and Carston Maston each registered career-best finishes with 96s as the final counting scorers.

Deven Liekweg shot a career-best 106 after a back nine 45.

Grant Van Veen finishes third on home course

MONROE — PCM junior Grant Van Veen was one two individual qualifiers not on a qualifying team on Wednesday during a Class 2A sectional tournament at Gateway Recreation Golf Course.

Van Veen shot a career-best 4-over-par 76 on his home course. He tied for second but finished third due to a cardback.

The Mustangs fell short of advancing as a team after firing a 336. Albia (319) and Pella Christian (326) were the two advancing teams and the rest of the eight-team field included Van Buren (346), Chariton (353), Pleasantville (355), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (404) and Central Lee (426).

Jeffrey McDanel (ScottFairbairn)

Jeffrey McDanel finished in the top 10 for PCM. He shot a career-best 82 and was ninth overall. Keaton Thomas carded a career-best 86 and Easton Van Veen had a career-best 92 as the final counting scores.

Tate Tangeman (94) and Nick Farver (95) turned in non-counting scores. Farver’s 95 was a career-best 18-hole score by 18 strokes.

Grant Van Veen’s nine-hole splits were 38-38.

Pella Christian’s Eliot Menninga was the meet medalist with a 73 and Albia’s Connor Fisher carded a 76.

Baxter’s Backus shines on back nine, falls short of districts

TRAER — Baxter’s Zach Backus was the only male golfer for the Bolts at the Class 1A Sectional Tournament at Traer Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.

Backus improved his back-nine score by 11 strokes but it was too little, too late as his high school career ended with a 20th place finish.

Zach Backus

Backus shot a season-best 95 with nine-hole splits of 53-42 on the par 70 course.

Montezuma won the team title with a 309 and BCLUW also advanced with a 334.

Montezuma’s Cruz DeJong was the meet medalist with a 75. BCLUW’s Mason Martin was the runner-up medalist with a 76.