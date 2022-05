As Neela Samayoa walked into Stanford’s Eucalyptus Grove, the air filled with the thumping sounds of traditional powwow drumming. After traveling from South Dakota to Palo Alto, a journey of more than 1,500 miles, Samayoa still could not help but feel at home — she knew her community was finally starting to come together again. As a dancer and a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe, Samayoa wore her northern traditional regalia for her Teen Girls Traditional dance contest.

