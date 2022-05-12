ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bit of adversity is almost necessary

By Faye Harris
 4 days ago
When we first plant anything we pray for protection and abundance. To insure this, we coddle what we plant. THIS IS WRONG!

Things that have everything done for them tend to grow weak knowing they don’t have to work for the desired results. Instead of coddling, if we do things right, we toughen things we plant by insisting those things develop strong roots. Only then are we doing what we are supposed to do; what we were put into the lives of things to do that would insure their success.

A bit of adversity and deprivation (sometimes a large bit) is almost a necessity to get plants to be overcomers when we are no longer around to do things for them.

That is why I no longer wish I had been able to give my children more material things than I did. By their seeing how hard I had to work, how I overcame living on less to succeed in a big way, did they learn what they had to do to get what they wanted out of life.

My children have succeeded because I could NOT give them everything they wanted, although I used to wish I could have given them more. My children are fortunate that I had to work hard. Life did not give me things on a silver platter just because I wanted them. Instead life gave me the big reward of accomplishing what I have by letting me know that my roots would only run deeply enough for life’s storms to not derail my ambitions if I prevailed, if I kept at a job until I mastered it in a big way.

How fortunate my children are. They learned a lesson I had not intended to teach them. Little did I know when my planting season began with them that they would become the successes they have become because of the circumstances they encountered during their early years. How fortunate we all are if success isn’t always spelled S-U-C-C-E-S-S but is more often spelled H-A-R-D W-O-R-K.

I’m concerned that now our government is encouraging many people to believe they deserve being able to live as easily as the wealthy do, without having to work. It makes a person wonder if every able-bodied person had to work instead of getting so many freebies; if everyone who isn’t working just because they choose not to while still having all their needs met PLUS more, would have the time to riot, to break into places and take things they haven’t paid for.

We Americans are so fortunate. We were planted in the good, old U.S.A., as were our parents, many who had to work more than eight hours a day to see that their families had the basic necessities. There’s a saying, “Hard work never killed anyone.” Maybe those in charge of our nation’s purse strings need to practice that saying. A little adversity; a little doing without teaches one to be a success. We can become a failure because our leaders are attempting to take care of all our needs or we can elect people to public office who understand that hard work results in the true successes in life.

It has gotten so the wealthy, the big corporations, the big overseas interests are shoveling money into the campaigns of people they can manipulate. These politicians then find money to give to people who are willing to live on hand-outs/freebies by the government just to keep them from disagreeing with their policies.

There really are people who are handicapped who need government assistance. There are people who are hard workers who could use a degree of extra help, but for the most part many citizens want to take back America. Where has all the pride gone, so that the very name "American" fills one with pride? Where has the way our heart is touched when the flag passes by, when the “Star-Spangled Banner” is played gone?

If "hard work never killed anyone" perhaps we all need to practice this lesson. We need to reestablish the early roots on which America was planted. A bit of adversity can only help to feed the end result of helping America to once again become the greatest of nations.

Perhaps this lesson (once practiced by our early forefathers) can be relearned. Success and hard work would be our crowning glory.

Faye Harris is a former Lenawee County resident who retired from North Adams Schools. She can be reached at fayeharris77@yahoo.com.

Mama's spirit lives on

Mother’s Day last year fell on May 9, and that is the day that my “Mama” died. I thought about writing this article to be published on Mother’s Day last week but decided not to, because it might sadden some others who have suffered the loss of a dear one on a day that others are celebrating their mothers.
SOCIETY
