ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican Congress not an existential threat to democracy

By Paul F. deLespinasse
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkTWK_0fbNEqdE00

Many pundits fear American democracy will be in existential danger if Republicans capture one or both houses of Congress in this November's elections. I disagree.

If we make one assumption, these fears make sense. Democracy is only possible if those losing elections are willing to concede, as Marine Le Pen commendably just did in France. Otherwise you just have what is often derogatorily called a "banana republic."

The apparent problem is that so many Republican candidates facing primaries say they agree that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."

The assumption upon which the fears rest, however, is that these Republican politicians are all expressing their true opinions about 2020. If they really believe the election was stolen, it would be extremely troubling.

This assumption, however, is probably a false one. Americans — including Republicans — who venture into politics are nearly always above average in intelligence and education, skilled at critical thinking, and able to evaluate the credibility of things other people claim.

As I have often said, our leaders are smarter than they act!

Most Republican candidates probably understand full well that, although Republicans did well in winning other offices, their candidate lost the presidential election, his persistent claims to the contrary notwithstanding.

(If Democrats were able to steal the presidency, why didn't they also steal enough congressional elections to secure majorities in House and Senate too?)

The problem for these candidates is that the former president was a marketing genius who managed to convince a large number of Republican voters that the election was stolen. Like any excellent marketer, he started claiming this well before the election, when his private pollsters predicted he would lose, and repeatedly articulated that claim after the election.

Republican primary voters who have fallen for the lie that 2020 was stolen will likely vote as a bloc against candidates who disagree with them.

The ideal strategy for Republican candidates who understand that 2020 was not stolen is therefore to pretend they agree with it. Seeking to neutralize the political consequences of the big lie that 2020 was stolen, these candidates are telling smaller lies.

These smaller lies are probably in the general interest, since otherwise candidates who actually believe the big lie might win the primary elections. And thanks to partisan gerrymandering, the extremist candidates could win the general election, even though this is less likely.

Cowardice, never admirable, is far from unusual among politicians, who generally cannot afford to be "profiles in courage."

But this is why I am not contemplating the possibility of a Republican takeover of Congress this November with great dread. Unhappiness, yes, since I disagree with many of their policy preferences. But dread that this will mean the end of American democracy, no.

The basic problem American democracy faces, therefore, is not with its politicians. It is with a public where a substantial minority has been sold a bill of goods by a talented demagogue.

Republican politicians pretending to have swallowed that bill of goods in order to win primary elections are behaving responsibly, in this regard at least. They are good Americans who realize that to save the democracy bequeathed to us by our ancestors, they will have to get their hands dirty.

History will absolve them, just as it has absolved Abraham Lincoln for the unscrupulous things he did to keep the country together and rid it of slavery.

History will absolve them, just as it has absolved Franklin D. Roosevelt for the terrible compromises he had to make with southern members of Congress in order to pull us out of the Depression and win World War II.

As sociologist Max Weber explained, a political career is not for those with weak stomachs.

As Weber put it, politics is indeed a "slow boring of hard boards."

Paul F. deLespinasse is professor emeritus of political science and computer science at Adrian College. He can be reached at pdeles@proaxis.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Congress#Republicans#American Democracy#Marine Le Pen#Americans#Democrats
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
The Monroe News

SCOTUS investigation should include Thomas

I’m responding to Tom Treece’s May 9 column and his reference to the liberal justices’ office being responsible for the Roe v. Wade draft leak. He stated that this act is diluting “the hope and trust of all who put their faith in honesty and integrity ingrained in the court’s decisions, and sadly for political gain.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy