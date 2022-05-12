Clyde sophomore Hershey ready to step in behind plate, produce for varsity

Blake Hershey's future teammates told him he'd fit right in at the varsity level for Clyde one year before he saw a varsity pitch.

Hershey is the varsity catcher for the Fliers as a sophomore.

"Baseball is 75% mental," he said. "Having other people believe in you is big in being successful. My teammates believed in me. Coach [Drew] Linder came in one day and was like, 'Where's this Blake Hershey kid. I'm hearing things.'

"I was sitting right there. I talked to the varsity guys last season. They gave me reassurance."

The foresight of his teammates was accurate. Hershey leads the team with 16 RBIs and a .397 average to go with 10 runs scored.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Hershey smashed a home run in a 5-3 victory over Tiffin Columbian in the Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division.

"We were a team," Hershey said. "We came together and beat a state-ranked Tiffin team. We were the underdog. We had a five-game losing streak [earlier in the season]. Everybody was swinging the bat and playing error-free defense."

Hershey's teammates rib him to get over it, but he won't.

"Bryce Roggow was pitching," he said. "I was sitting fastball. He threw it. That settled the game right there, I went deep over the tall left-field fence. You could have heard a mouse squeak in their dugout. [Eian] Howey pitched phenomenal."

Clyde (9-12) has four wins in 11 games in the SBC Lake Division.

"We've had some good games and some games we should have won," Hershey said. "With the SBC out of the picture, we put our focus into the playoffs. Go deep. Every pitch could be your last, so play to your potential."

Howey struck out 64 and walked 19 in 49 innings, with a 2.43 ERA. His record doesn't reflect how effective he was at 2-5 in eight starts.

"I've caught Howey every game but one," Hershey said. "He had a good senior season. He had the stats."

Howey doubled in one of five at-bats.

Cole Schwochow (3-3) struck out 34 in 33⅔ innings and Grayson Morgan (3-0) made four starts. Kaiden Olson struck out 14 in 12⅓ innings in relief.

"You could put him anywhere on the infield," Hershey said of Morgan. "He could play outfield. When he's pitching, he's locked in. You can see it on his face. We try to crack jokes."

None of the four pitchers with the most innings had an ERA above 3.33.

Dillon Overmyer bats .373 and scored 12 runs.

"I look up to Dillon," Hershey said. "I know him from football. As a senior leader, I look up to him. His support after a mistake gives me confidence. He's been crushing the ball, I love to see it."

Will Lozier has hits in each of his last seven at-bats. He has scored 11 runs.

"He started slow and all of the sudden he clicked and he's hitting everything," Hershey said. "You don't want to pitch to him."

Mason Gurney has 13 RBIs and 10 runs with a .292 average. He hit a three-run homer in a win over Bellevue.

"Mason Gurney's a great leader," said Hershey. We had a memorial game [Wednesday] for his mother's passing."

Chelsey Carter-Dick died late last year after a battle with cancer. Blake Gurney threw the first pitch to Mason.

"His brother threw a missile, faster than anything Eian's ever thrown," Hershey said. "It was great. It was special to be part of because Mason has been through a lot. It was great to memorialize the game."

Blake took batting practice and infield with the team. Linder gave him a jersey and cap.

Hershey was catcher for junior varsity as a freshman, behind varsity's Nate Montgomery. He played third base and pitched a little.

"I knew I had to work for the spot," he said. "Nothing was going to be given. I couldn't just be a catcher, I had to have the bat too and even it out."

He plays travel for Toledo Great Lakes Athletics.

"In the offseason, I like working with the weights," he said. "I lift all winter. After football I'm in the gym for tee work to get the little things back."

He trained with varsity pitchers.

"For guys to feel comfortable throwing to you, that starts in the offseason," he said. "Getting to know each other. That's important for a pitcher-catcher duo."

Hershey's first few varsity games were overwhelming.

"Out there with the old heads on varsity four years," he said. "I was anxious. I started out hot with the bat."

That always helps. He also learned from the process while waiting his turn.

"Any freshman on varsity is a big role to play," Hershey said. "You don't want to get ahead of yourself. Junior varsity was good. I didn't get my head too big."

Regardless of experience, catcher is an active position that often requires more thought.

"I view catcher as the quarterback of the diamond," Hershey said. "You're watching everybody and everybody is watching you. Catcher has a big role to fill."

Playing catcher comes with foul tips and constant decisions.

"Joint pain," he said. "Being a catcher is tough. You have to throw your body out there. Judging the baseball, you have to go down and block it or it's not in the dirt."

Clyde assistant Shane Cook works on mechanics, technique and fundamentals with Hershey.

"Everybody on the field is looking at you," Cook says. "You can't have a bad attitude toward a pitch or at-bat. He always runs his hand across his head. Wipe it. Move on to the next play. I try to pick my guys up and fill a leadership position.

"Every guy is a leader."

Hershey's learning to compartmentalize.

"Last year, I was that immature freshman," he said. "I was. I'd get out and get angry and let myself down. Now, I don't let it get to me. I wipe it."

His father, Jamie Hershey, instilled this even before Cook. Dad, however, includes more tough love.

"It started in Little League days when he was the coach," Hershey said. "He would be there and be supportive and it got more competitive with Hitmen with him as coach. If I have a bad game, you play again tomorrow. He'll let me know the truth.

"There's going to be more at-bats."

