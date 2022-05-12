Reflections on political evolution

On May 4, 2022, Neil James Huston was ushered through the gates of heaven as his family lovingly surrounded and sang hymns to him. Neil’s wit, intellect and humor were evident from the start and throughout his life. He was known for helping others and giving generously without expecting anything in return. Dependable and helpful at every turn, even for a great prank and joke. Neil took his faith in Christ and understanding of life seriously and shared it with others daily. His immense knowledge of various subjects kept conversations going while playing the many board games he enjoyed during game nights with family and friends. Making good memories was important to Neil—and he did just that! May the Force be with you, Neil!

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO