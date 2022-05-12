ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Reflections on political evolution

By JAN CONNER/Guest Opinion
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Watching the division among the GOP in Kootenai County has been quite the spectacle, but not at all unexpected. If we’ve been watching closely, this division has been occurring since the Ron Paul years in 2008, growing even stronger by 2012. The Paul supporters were truly a group...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho's future is now in your hands

This isn’t your ordinary primary election. For Idaho Republicans — and there are a great many of you — May 17 will chart a critical course for all citizens. Do we go forward with conservative, conscientious leadership that reaches out to those with other viewpoints and employs the art of compromise to do the greatest good for the most people?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Panhandle Patriots and Pride Alliance release statements

COEUR d’ALENE — The two groups planning events in downtown city parks on June 11 have each issued a statement about the situation detailed in a May 10 story in the Coeur d’Alene Press. The groups’ statements are printed here, in full and unedited. Panhandle Patriots...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Mike and Sholeh Patrick

It is with great gratitude and enthusiasm that the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations Board of Directors pens this guest opinion in honor of our dear friends Mike and Sholeh Patrick as they take their next journey in life to the great state of Florida after decades with us.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden swears in interim mayor

HAYDEN – Longtime North Idaho resident and 30-year Hayden resident Scott Forssell was sworn in as Hayden’s interim mayor during the Hayden City Council meeting Tuesday. During the interim mayor interviews May 2, Forssell shared how passionate he is about transparency in government and following the will of Hayden citizens, as well as working through conflict and bringing people together in an amicable, productive way.
HAYDEN, ID
County
Kootenai County, ID
Kootenai County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Boise, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Joseph Gregory Cariss Sr., 80

Joseph Gregory Cariss Sr., age 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after battling cancer for three years. He is survived by his wife Colleen, six of his seven children, his sister, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He grew up in Illinois and attended the University of Missouri. While at the university, he earned a degree in animal husbandry and a minor in genetics.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PATRICKS: They’ll be missed

All the best to Mike and Sholeh Patrick on their new adventure in Florida. Both of the Patricks added immeasurably to this community. Their wise and thoughtful contributions to the Coeur d’Alene Press were much appreciated by this old timer. As soon as Mike took over at the helm,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger, 77

Berger, Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash. to Hugh and Lois Abegglen but resided in Colfax, Wash. until the family relocated to Pullman, Wash. She worked at the Cordova, Audian an Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963.
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC board has new leadership

COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College board of trustees has new leadership. In a special meeting Friday night, trustees voted unanimously to appoint David Wold to the position of chair. He replaces Todd Banducci, who remains on the board — and who made the motion to place Wold in the role.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Person
Wayne Hoffman
Person
Tommy Ahlquist
Person
Ron Paul
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Donald Trump
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Roger and Mary Ramsrud, of Coeur d'Alene, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on May 13, 2022. They have two grown boys and six amazing grandchildren. Corey McKenna and Kathryn Beck-McKenna were married on April 9, 2022, at the Beacon Hill Events in Spokane. Parents of the bride are Stephen...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Our Gem: The Confluence Project is making science fun

The Our Gem Collaboratives’ mission is to preserve lake health and protect water quality by promoting community awareness of local resources through education, outreach and stewardship. There is a unique program for high school students that embodies the kind of educational outreach the Our Gem Collaborative strives to achieve. This program not only immerses students in local water resource issues but allows them to get outside and actually experience their local environment. The Confluence Project (TCP) is a year-long program that connects students to North Idaho’s lakes, streams, mountains and aquifer through a combination of on-site studies and classroom work.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Realty: Cheers to 100 years

In 1922, someone could buy a new house in Coeur d'Alene for $1,250. That same year, Coeur d'Alene Realty opened, beginning a real estate legacy of community stewardship, philanthropy and longevity that continues to today. "We absolutely will celebrate the rest of this year with our cheers to 100 years,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Political Ideologies#Republicans#The Idaho Gop#The Republican Party#Libertarians
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jackie L McAvoy, 85 was born in Colfax, Wash., April 27, 1937, to the late Howard and Erma Sorrell. Her family moved to Post Falls in 1949 and Jackie began the seventh grade. She was a member of the Post Falls close-knit class of 1955. Jackie was married to Jerry...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

DEVELOPMENT: Get past the gloss

The Coeur Terre meeting of May 4 seemed to be a deliberate attempt to gloss over or hide facts that were either in evidence on the posterboards or carefully not put on the posterboards. The ‘FAQ’ flyer provided was meaningless buzzwords. The questions to be answered: 1) How...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his two daughters and granddaughter by his side while in his home with Kindred Hospice. Ralph was born April 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hoyt L....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Back on The Boardwalk

COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neil James Huston, 51

On May 4, 2022, Neil James Huston was ushered through the gates of heaven as his family lovingly surrounded and sang hymns to him. Neil’s wit, intellect and humor were evident from the start and throughout his life. He was known for helping others and giving generously without expecting anything in return. Dependable and helpful at every turn, even for a great prank and joke. Neil took his faith in Christ and understanding of life seriously and shared it with others daily. His immense knowledge of various subjects kept conversations going while playing the many board games he enjoyed during game nights with family and friends. Making good memories was important to Neil—and he did just that! May the Force be with you, Neil!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Some behavioral health programs to close

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai Health will soon close its inpatient addiction recovery program and outpatient psychiatry practice. Officials said they made the temporary move in order to stabilize other behavioral health programs amid severe staffing shortages and years of “chronic underfunding” for behavioral health services. Though...
KOOTENAI, ID

