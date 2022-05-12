ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

The best events have food

The new full-service casual catering company CaterCDA is at 309 E. Sherman Ave. Partners Deb Heit and Jayden Vasseur offer in-house fresh-baked bread and bagels, locally sourced vegetables and proven recipes. They cater office events, meals and family gatherings and can host special events. These include make-your-own pizza and cookie decorations for birthdays and holidays.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY GARDEN PATH: Is spring really here?

We finally got the “GREEN LIGHT” to start planting those annuals. Of course, we still need to watch those forecasts. If the nights are going to be under 40, be very cautious. You don't want to lose those plants you've spent good money on and babied for weeks to suddenly turn black.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden again reschedules kite festival

The Hayden Kite Festival has again been moved, this time to May 21. Organizers cite a rainy and windless forecast as the reason for the postponement. The annual festival will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Broadmoore Park, 2691 W. Broadmoore Drive. Registration and kite flying will be from...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Roger and Mary Ramsrud, of Coeur d'Alene, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on May 13, 2022. They have two grown boys and six amazing grandchildren. Corey McKenna and Kathryn Beck-McKenna were married on April 9, 2022, at the Beacon Hill Events in Spokane. Parents of the bride are Stephen...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Back on The Boardwalk

COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

KHS at canine capacity

Dogs from Texas, California and Worley have pushed the Kootenai Humane Society to canine capacity. “We’re full,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. Which makes things a bit chaotic, but staff handles whatever comes their way with grace. “You never know around here what's going to happen,” Nelson...
WORLEY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PATRICKS: They’ll be missed

All the best to Mike and Sholeh Patrick on their new adventure in Florida. Both of the Patricks added immeasurably to this community. Their wise and thoughtful contributions to the Coeur d’Alene Press were much appreciated by this old timer. As soon as Mike took over at the helm,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Fish
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: ‘Multiple offers in a day’

With so much Rathdrum-related content lately in Neighborhood of the Week, I thought the hateful comments might subside. Well, according to the Twitter account @Rathriffraff617, we haven’t done enough to showcase the seller’s experience in Rathdrum. “The market is crazy! I heard my neighbor sold his house for...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Silver Angels Poker Run is May 21

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The fourth annual Silver Angels for the Elderly Classic Car Poker Run is Saturday, May 21. The fun begins at 2 p.m. at the Hayden Eagles, 1600 W. Wyoming Ave., where sweet rides will line up for a cruise to area senior living facilities including Bestland of Coeur d'Alene and North Star Retirement Community.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jackie L McAvoy, 85 was born in Colfax, Wash., April 27, 1937, to the late Howard and Erma Sorrell. Her family moved to Post Falls in 1949 and Jackie began the seventh grade. She was a member of the Post Falls close-knit class of 1955. Jackie was married to Jerry...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 132: Headlines from 5/11 thru 5/13

Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Jay Huber for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, Dawn Wiksten for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, The Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grand marshal wanted for July 4 parade

The Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber's Fourth of July Festival Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s grand marshal. An outstanding community member is selected each year to lead the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue sponsored by Numerica Credit Union. Nominees should be longtime Coeur d’Alene residents "who...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neil James Huston, 51

On May 4, 2022, Neil James Huston was ushered through the gates of heaven as his family lovingly surrounded and sang hymns to him. Neil’s wit, intellect and humor were evident from the start and throughout his life. He was known for helping others and giving generously without expecting anything in return. Dependable and helpful at every turn, even for a great prank and joke. Neil took his faith in Christ and understanding of life seriously and shared it with others daily. His immense knowledge of various subjects kept conversations going while playing the many board games he enjoyed during game nights with family and friends. Making good memories was important to Neil—and he did just that! May the Force be with you, Neil!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

School and Senior Meals

• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Barbecue...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Realty: Cheers to 100 years

In 1922, someone could buy a new house in Coeur d'Alene for $1,250. That same year, Coeur d'Alene Realty opened, beginning a real estate legacy of community stewardship, philanthropy and longevity that continues to today. "We absolutely will celebrate the rest of this year with our cheers to 100 years,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger, 77

Berger, Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash. to Hugh and Lois Abegglen but resided in Colfax, Wash. until the family relocated to Pullman, Wash. She worked at the Cordova, Audian an Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his two daughters and granddaughter by his side while in his home with Kindred Hospice. Ralph was born April 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hoyt L....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Mike and Sholeh Patrick

It is with great gratitude and enthusiasm that the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations Board of Directors pens this guest opinion in honor of our dear friends Mike and Sholeh Patrick as they take their next journey in life to the great state of Florida after decades with us.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

