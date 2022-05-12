ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Notes May 12, 2022

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho Athletics Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2022 induction class. The class will be inducted during a ceremony during homecoming which will take place on the weekend of Oct. 1 in Moscow. Vandal Athletics looks to induct a biennial class,...

Coeur d'Alene Press

State high school golf tournaments at a glance

Local qualifiers: Boys, Cole Jaworski, Grant Potter, Trey Nipp, Parker Freeman, Luke West, all of Coeur d’Alene; girls, Taylor Potter, Peyton Blood, Brianna Priest, Paige Crabb, Cassandra Lee, all of Coeur d’Alene. Notes: Jaworski, Nipp, Freeman and West were all on the Vikings’ third-place team at state last...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger, 77

Berger, Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash. to Hugh and Lois Abegglen but resided in Colfax, Wash. until the family relocated to Pullman, Wash. She worked at the Cordova, Audian an Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963.
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: Local teams weather through another spring

With most, if not all of the precautions from the pandemic seemingly over, it was the hope that we’d get an ordinary spring sports season this year. Sure, some of those games between the Spokane area leagues and leagues in North Idaho didn’t happen as much, but the games went on, no masks — outside of those of the players on the field — and no social distancing.
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Local punch tickets to state 1A, 2A meet

LAPWAI — Clark Fork senior Sam Barnett punched his ticket to the Idaho Class 1A state track meet in three different events during the 1A District 1-2 championships at Lapwai High School on Saturday. The top five individuals in each event automatically qualify for the state track meet at...
LAPWAI, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Post Falls boys, girls win regional titles

LEWISTON — On Friday, the numbers just added up for Post Falls once again. Post Falls swept regional titles, edging Coeur d’Alene 77-71 for the boys title and pulling away from Lewiston 93-79 for the girls title. “I was a little worried on the boys side,” said Post...
POST FALLS, ID
Saint Mary
Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his two daughters and granddaughter by his side while in his home with Kindred Hospice. Ralph was born April 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hoyt L....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHS at canine capacity

KHS at canine capacity

Dogs from Texas, California and Worley have pushed the Kootenai Humane Society to canine capacity. “We’re full,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. Which makes things a bit chaotic, but staff handles whatever comes their way with grace. “You never know around here what's going to happen,” Nelson...
WORLEY, ID
Neil James Huston, 51

Neil James Huston, 51

On May 4, 2022, Neil James Huston was ushered through the gates of heaven as his family lovingly surrounded and sang hymns to him. Neil’s wit, intellect and humor were evident from the start and throughout his life. He was known for helping others and giving generously without expecting anything in return. Dependable and helpful at every turn, even for a great prank and joke. Neil took his faith in Christ and understanding of life seriously and shared it with others daily. His immense knowledge of various subjects kept conversations going while playing the many board games he enjoyed during game nights with family and friends. Making good memories was important to Neil—and he did just that! May the Force be with you, Neil!
Coeur d'Alene Press

Panhandle Patriots and Pride Alliance release statements

COEUR d’ALENE — The two groups planning events in downtown city parks on June 11 have each issued a statement about the situation detailed in a May 10 story in the Coeur d’Alene Press. The groups’ statements are printed here, in full and unedited. Panhandle Patriots...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jackie L McAvoy, 85 was born in Colfax, Wash., April 27, 1937, to the late Howard and Erma Sorrell. Her family moved to Post Falls in 1949 and Jackie began the seventh grade. She was a member of the Post Falls close-knit class of 1955. Jackie was married to Jerry...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho's future is now in your hands

This isn’t your ordinary primary election. For Idaho Republicans — and there are a great many of you — May 17 will chart a critical course for all citizens. Do we go forward with conservative, conscientious leadership that reaches out to those with other viewpoints and employs the art of compromise to do the greatest good for the most people?
IDAHO STATE
PATRICKS: They'll be missed

PATRICKS: They’ll be missed

All the best to Mike and Sholeh Patrick on their new adventure in Florida. Both of the Patricks added immeasurably to this community. Their wise and thoughtful contributions to the Coeur d’Alene Press were much appreciated by this old timer. As soon as Mike took over at the helm,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 132: Headlines from 5/11 thru 5/13

Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Jay Huber for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, Dawn Wiksten for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, The Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Silver Angels Poker Run is May 21

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. The fourth annual Silver Angels for the Elderly Classic Car Poker Run is Saturday, May 21. The fun begins at 2 p.m. at the Hayden Eagles, 1600 W. Wyoming Ave., where sweet rides will line up for a cruise to area senior living facilities including Bestland of Coeur d'Alene and North Star Retirement Community.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

