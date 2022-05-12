Norba's FW22 Collection Is All About Comfort

With K-pop taking the world by storm, fans are obsessed with the genre not only for the catchy, addictive music but also for musicians’ style both off duty and on stage. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram to find outfit inspiration, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most stylish names in the field to get you started. Our favorites include BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Lisa, who are both brand ambassadors for some of the biggest fashion houses. CL is loved for her experimental style that features both high-end brands and up-and-coming designers. Additional names on our list are Hwasa, HyunA, Somi and Sunmi.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO