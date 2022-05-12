ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norba's FW22 Collection Is All About Comfort

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian brand Norba has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook filled with essential wear. Putting comfort first, the collection is comprised of versatile underwear, coats and shoes that can be styled with...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Goodhood Launches Its First In-House Clothing Collection

Following the success of its Goods by Goodhood label, the London-based store has launched its first-ever clothing line, dubbed Goodhood Worldwide. Made up of premium T-shirts, outerwear and accessories all designed in-house, Goodhood Worldwide is inspired by the global Goodhood community with nods to vintage sportswear, arty graphics and ’90s street culture. As an extension of its community, the new label centers around themes of friendship and togetherness.
APPAREL
Hypebae

7 Stylish K-Pop Stars To Follow for Fashion Inspo

With K-pop taking the world by storm, fans are obsessed with the genre not only for the catchy, addictive music but also for musicians’ style both off duty and on stage. If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram to find outfit inspiration, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most stylish names in the field to get you started. Our favorites include BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and Lisa, who are both brand ambassadors for some of the biggest fashion houses. CL is loved for her experimental style that features both high-end brands and up-and-coming designers. Additional names on our list are Hwasa, HyunA, Somi and Sunmi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Whistles Taps Rising Accessories Brand Hai for SS22 Capsule

U.K. brand Whistles has joined forces with rising accessories label Hai for a spring and summer-ready collection. For those unfamiliar with the brand, Hai, launched in 2018, creates handbags and other accessories out of silk. Named after “hai (海),” which is sea in Mandarin, the brand takes inspiration from the movement and strength of the ocean.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Adidas x Palace Rediscover the Great Outdoors With New Collab

Continuing their ongoing partnership, Palace and adidas have returned with another collaborative range that rediscovers the great outdoors. The collection is accompanied by a short documentary starring fisherman, photographer, angler and tea connoisseur Chris Yates, as well as skater Heitor Da Silva. Filmed by documentarian Will Robson-Scott, the visual spotlights Yates and Da Silva who explore the beauty of the British countryside’s biodiversity.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

9 Sneakers Releasing This Week: New Balance, Yeezy, Air Jordan and More

This week’s sneaker releases kicks off with a youth-sized Air Jordan 6 decked out in acid wash denim followed by a New Balance 990V3 made in collaboration with JJJJound. Later this week, Margiela puts its spin on the Reebok Question, the AJ4 returns in white/black and Nike releases a sustainable, summer-ready Dunk Low.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Zara Teams Up With Rhuigi Villaseñor of RHUDE for Latest Collab

Zara continues to highlight exciting brands in the fashion space, following up on its releases with Good American and ADERERROR with a new team-up with Rhuigi Villaseñor of RHUDE. Titled “RHU” — short for “Redesigning Human Uniform” — the line breaks boundaries in menswear, fusing sportswear, luxury and streetwear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

GANNI Has Opened Its First Flagship Store in Canada

Danish brand GANNI continues to expand in North America, having opened its first Canadian flagship store in Toronto. The label has landed in the city’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, bringing its signature aesthetic into a pastel-colored space. A section of the store features pink tiled floor with yellow and blue walls, making it the perfect spot for an Instagram selfie.
WORLD
Hypebae

Stormi Is the Cutest Baby on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Stormi Webster took the spotlight at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards as she arrived on the red carpet with her mom Kylie Jenner and dad Travis Scott. The 4-year-old made the most adorable appearance at the awards show, accompanying Jenner who wore a custom nude gown by Balmain. She donned a white one-shoulder dress, completing the look with hoop earrings and a pair of white sneakers.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Anya Taylor-Joy Trades in White Blonde Tresses for Copper Babydoll Bangs

Anya Taylor-Joy is letting us know that babydoll bangs are cool for the summer. The actor took to Instagram to show off her new hair update. Taylor-Joy, who’s known for her infamous white blonde cascading wavy lengths, has switched to a very posh, blunt copper-colored micro-bob with babydoll bangs, perfectly suited for her almond-shaped face. While we’re not sure if she’s prepping for a new film, we’re almost certain that this latest haircut update is a wig. The custom color and cut is also reminiscent of her character Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit.
BEAUTY & FASHION

