Museums

Building toward the future

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Britt Thurman has been executive director of the Museum of North Idaho for 18 months. While she’s enjoying it, there are days when she’s not sure how well she’s doing her job. She can erase any doubts. As of May 5,...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

DEVELOPMENT: Get past the gloss

The Coeur Terre meeting of May 4 seemed to be a deliberate attempt to gloss over or hide facts that were either in evidence on the posterboards or carefully not put on the posterboards. The ‘FAQ’ flyer provided was meaningless buzzwords. The questions to be answered: 1) How...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grand marshal wanted for July 4 parade

The Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber's Fourth of July Festival Committee is seeking nominations for this year’s grand marshal. An outstanding community member is selected each year to lead the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue sponsored by Numerica Credit Union. Nominees should be longtime Coeur d’Alene residents "who...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Back on The Boardwalk

COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Realty: Cheers to 100 years

In 1922, someone could buy a new house in Coeur d'Alene for $1,250. That same year, Coeur d'Alene Realty opened, beginning a real estate legacy of community stewardship, philanthropy and longevity that continues to today. "We absolutely will celebrate the rest of this year with our cheers to 100 years,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden swears in interim mayor

HAYDEN – Longtime North Idaho resident and 30-year Hayden resident Scott Forssell was sworn in as Hayden’s interim mayor during the Hayden City Council meeting Tuesday. During the interim mayor interviews May 2, Forssell shared how passionate he is about transparency in government and following the will of Hayden citizens, as well as working through conflict and bringing people together in an amicable, productive way.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Memorial Day ceremonies set

COEUR d'ALENE — Memorial Day ceremonies with speeches, salutes and songs are scheduled throughout Kootenai County, and the public is encouraged to attend. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 will lead things off at 9 a.m., on May 30, at McEuen Park Veterans Memorial Plaza. It will include prayers with Chaplain Dennis Watch, the laying of a wreath in Lake Coeur d'Alene by veteran Bob Banta, and guest speaker Bill Jasper. It will include an Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho's future is now in your hands

This isn’t your ordinary primary election. For Idaho Republicans — and there are a great many of you — May 17 will chart a critical course for all citizens. Do we go forward with conservative, conscientious leadership that reaches out to those with other viewpoints and employs the art of compromise to do the greatest good for the most people?
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Forest Service seeks comments on restoration project

The Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District is seeking public comments on the Character Fire Salvage and Restoration Project environmental assessment and draft finding of no significant impact. The project area is on National Forest System lands within the perimeter of the 2021 Character Complex Fire in the Eagle Creek...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ralph H. Williams, 80

Ralph H. Williams went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He passed away peacefully with his two daughters and granddaughter by his side while in his home with Kindred Hospice. Ralph was born April 24, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Hoyt L....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tribute to Mike and Sholeh Patrick

It is with great gratitude and enthusiasm that the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations Board of Directors pens this guest opinion in honor of our dear friends Mike and Sholeh Patrick as they take their next journey in life to the great state of Florida after decades with us.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jacquellin L McAvoy, 85

Jackie L McAvoy, 85 was born in Colfax, Wash., April 27, 1937, to the late Howard and Erma Sorrell. Her family moved to Post Falls in 1949 and Jackie began the seventh grade. She was a member of the Post Falls close-knit class of 1955. Jackie was married to Jerry...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY GARDEN PATH: Is spring really here?

We finally got the “GREEN LIGHT” to start planting those annuals. Of course, we still need to watch those forecasts. If the nights are going to be under 40, be very cautious. You don't want to lose those plants you've spent good money on and babied for weeks to suddenly turn black.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

The best events have food

The new full-service casual catering company CaterCDA is at 309 E. Sherman Ave. Partners Deb Heit and Jayden Vasseur offer in-house fresh-baked bread and bagels, locally sourced vegetables and proven recipes. They cater office events, meals and family gatherings and can host special events. These include make-your-own pizza and cookie decorations for birthdays and holidays.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Some behavioral health programs to close

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai Health will soon close its inpatient addiction recovery program and outpatient psychiatry practice. Officials said they made the temporary move in order to stabilize other behavioral health programs amid severe staffing shortages and years of “chronic underfunding” for behavioral health services. Though...
KOOTENAI, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden again reschedules kite festival

The Hayden Kite Festival has again been moved, this time to May 21. Organizers cite a rainy and windless forecast as the reason for the postponement. The annual festival will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Broadmoore Park, 2691 W. Broadmoore Drive. Registration and kite flying will be from...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Berger, 77

Berger, Diane Lynn (Abegglen) Diane was born in Tekoa, Wash. to Hugh and Lois Abegglen but resided in Colfax, Wash. until the family relocated to Pullman, Wash. She worked at the Cordova, Audian an Big Sky theaters that were managed by her parents. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1963.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Panhandle Patriots and Pride Alliance release statements

COEUR d’ALENE — The two groups planning events in downtown city parks on June 11 have each issued a statement about the situation detailed in a May 10 story in the Coeur d’Alene Press. The groups’ statements are printed here, in full and unedited. Panhandle Patriots...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

KHS at canine capacity

Dogs from Texas, California and Worley have pushed the Kootenai Humane Society to canine capacity. “We’re full,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. Which makes things a bit chaotic, but staff handles whatever comes their way with grace. “You never know around here what's going to happen,” Nelson...
WORLEY, ID

