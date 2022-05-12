SLSD selects superintendent finalist for negotiations

SOAP LAKE — The Soap Lake School Board has offered the superintendent position to Kim Casey. The position was left open unexpectedly earlier this year after the resignation of former Superintendent Sunshine Pray.

“We honestly really believe we've got a real solid candidate and we're really pleased to get Kim and at least offer the job and have the opportunity to do it,” said Board President Curt Dotson.

The board held a special meeting and executive session on May 5 to discuss the superintendent candidates and determine if they would be moving forward in the hiring process with either one.

After an hour in executive session - a private meeting of board members used for legal matters and personnel issues - Dotson announced they had come to offer the position to Casey.

Casey currently serves as the Grandview High School principal and finished her superintendent certification last month.

Dotson said the board had selected Casey after reviewing feedback received from community members and district staff.

Some of the qualifications that Dotson said stood out to them about her include that she is bilingual in English and Spanish; she comes from a district that is larger than Soap Lake rather than smaller; and the types of issues she has dealt with at her current district reflect some of the issues SLSD is trying to address.

Casey also has a masters in business administration the board feels will come in handy in the superintendent position.

Dotson said, pending successful contract negotiations, Casey has verbally accepted the offer.

He also wanted to thank SLSD staff and the Soap Lake community for their patience and flexibility while they searched, interviewed and selected a new superintendent. Dotson also expressed appreciation for work done by Northwest Leadership Associates, the firm the district used in its candidate search.

“(Casey) just brings a lot to the table, she has a lot of positives that would easily plug into the system that we need,” said Dotson.

Rebecca Pettingill can be reached via email at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.