Hayden, ID

Cow's great escape ends unhappily

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

HAYDEN — A cow scheduled to be butchered Tuesday morning apparently tried to make a run for it but couldn’t escape its fate. The black cow was reported as a traffic hazard. It attracted attention as it trotted north just past Hayden Avenue,...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: Missing vulnerable adult located

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort. Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m. Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

Shooting in New Plymouth leaves two dead

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two people were found dead after a shooting in New Plymouth that occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). The incident occurred at 550 Ada Road. When PCSO deputies and a special response team arrived on the scene, they...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KXLY

Find the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer in Idaho to fish for free!

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Roger and Mary Ramsrud, of Coeur d'Alene, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on May 13, 2022. They have two grown boys and six amazing grandchildren. Corey McKenna and Kathryn Beck-McKenna were married on April 9, 2022, at the Beacon Hill Events in Spokane. Parents of the bride are Stephen...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Steven Ira Jenkins, 71

Steven Ira Jenkins of Rathdrum, Idaho, passed away at the age of 71 on Jan. 12, 2022 at Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his wife Robin holding his hand. Steve was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Idaho Falls. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1969, Steve started his career at Argonne National Laboratory outside of Idaho Falls, working there as a nuclear power control operator and senior engineering tech. He completed the University of Chicago’s rigorous three-and-a-half-year nuclear power plant operator training program at the Argonne National Laboratory and obtained training and certification in boiling water reactor management and nuclear operator qualification.
RATHDRUM, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PATRICKS: They’ll be missed

All the best to Mike and Sholeh Patrick on their new adventure in Florida. Both of the Patricks added immeasurably to this community. Their wise and thoughtful contributions to the Coeur d’Alene Press were much appreciated by this old timer. As soon as Mike took over at the helm,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Realty: Cheers to 100 years

In 1922, someone could buy a new house in Coeur d'Alene for $1,250. That same year, Coeur d'Alene Realty opened, beginning a real estate legacy of community stewardship, philanthropy and longevity that continues to today. "We absolutely will celebrate the rest of this year with our cheers to 100 years,”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KTVB

Hundreds gather in downtown Coeur d'Alene for Kootenai County Women's March

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for the third annual Kootenai County Women's March. Thousands of Americans are expected to turn out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho's future is now in your hands

This isn’t your ordinary primary election. For Idaho Republicans — and there are a great many of you — May 17 will chart a critical course for all citizens. Do we go forward with conservative, conscientious leadership that reaches out to those with other viewpoints and employs the art of compromise to do the greatest good for the most people?
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP conducts additional DUI emphasis patrols as part of Operation Sober Handle

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected.
SPOKANE, WA

