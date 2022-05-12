Cow's great escape ends unhappily

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.

