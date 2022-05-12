Martial arts business expanding to Pullman

A martial arts business that started in Moscow is growing, and the owners want to make getting a workout more convenient for all of its members.

V7 Martial Arts, currently located on Troy Road in Moscow, is expanding to a second location in Pullman in early July. The new space is at 1225 S. Grand Ave., in what used to be the home of Star Sing Karaoke.

Since opening in 2016, V7 has seen its membership grow to an average of 200 people, said instructor and co-owner Nicolae Cury.

“I would say 30% or 40% of our members come from Pullman,” he said.

So he and his wife, co-owner Cathy Harbour Cury, felt it made sense to expand across the state border. Cathy Harbour Cury said they even have members from Colfax who travel all the way to Moscow. They hope a Pullman location will attract more members from towns like Colfax, Colton and Uniontown.

She said V7 is also adding an infrared sauna and a cold plunge intended to help members reduce inflammation and muscle soreness. They will offer a pro shop that sells martial arts gear along with vitamins and supplements.

“We’re sort of just focused on, how can you provide that extra element of wellness?” she said.

V7 Martial Arts offers classes in Brazilian jiujitsu, functional fitness, boxing, mixed martial arts and karate. Brazilian jiujitsu is a discipline that Nikolae Cury said has grown “exponentially” in the past decade.

He said many people are attracted to Brazilian jiujitsu because it’s less punishing on the body compared to other martial arts disciplines. People young and old can participate.

“It’s a lifetime sport,” he said.

They are bringing in Gilberto Carlos Cardoso from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to be an instructor. According to Nikolae Cury, Carlos Cardoso is one of only 34 people in the U.S. who have a coral belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

Cathy Harbour Cury said it’s a sport that can be enjoyed year round, which is a bonus for people living in the cold, wet and windy Palouse. She said it is something that people “get all in for.”

“They do it for skills, and for physical fitness and for the community aspect of it,” she said.

The owners said they are grateful to the community for supporting V7 Martial Arts, which Cathy Harbour Cury said started in a 1,500-square-foot space in Moscow, grew to a 3,000 foot space, and is now opening the new 4,500-square-foot space in Pullman.

Cathy Harbour Cury said they want to provide more options for healthy activities in the local community.

“We’re excited about the ability to offer this to families that aren’t aware it’s an option yet,” she said.

