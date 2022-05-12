ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Remembering fallen law enforcement, college graduation and more news happening today

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The YMCA of Danville is partnering with SOVAH for a blood drive. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Y. All donors will receive a...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, an annual commemoration of local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice or who have been disabled in the line of duty. In 1962, former President...
WTVR CBS 6

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

The health department reported 17,710 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 70,884 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,733,188.
WDBJ7.com

Crashes cleared along I-81N Sunday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Both crashes were cleared. UPDATE: Roanoke County crash is cleared. Delays are at two miles for the Montgomery County crash. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Montgomery County at mile marker 123.1 is causing one-and-a-half miles of delays, according to VDOT. The north left shoulder...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were taken into custody after a shooting in Roanoke Sunday afternoon. Police say officers were notified of two people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 Block of Queen Ann Drive SE. Officers found a man with what appeared to be serious injuries inside a home. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
NBC 29 News

Rent Relief in Virginia ending

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program Portal has been helping people all throughout the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic, but applications for that help comes to an end at midnight May 15. “The federal government gave states these huge pots of money to help people...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Friday that Virginia will receive nearly $115 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise once again

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported nearly 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was the second consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases, which has not happened since February. Christie Wills, communications officer for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, says that with...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

AED devices installed in three different Roanoke parks

ROANOKE, Va. – Three new life-saving devices were installed Friday in Roanoke. The nonprofit Compress and Shock Foundation installed an outdoor AED device at Washington, Thrasher and Fallon parks. The parks department decided which areas would benefit by having this device in arm’s reach. Next Saturday, they will...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Bans Off Our Bodies protests happened around the country Saturday and people from around the Valley showed up in Staunton to make their voices heard. “I’m a medical student so I see firsthand every day the people who need abortions and how important it is to the life of the mother and how it really is healthcare and I felt like I couldn’t rightly stand by and do nothing when a very important part of people’s healthcare was at risk,” Aliena Lowell, who attended Saturday’s protest said.
STAUNTON, VA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Virginia

Virginia is a stunningly beautiful state, renowned for its picturesque scenery and nestled between the Appalachian Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Every year, throngs of travelers go to Virginia’s breathtaking landscape to see the wineries, mountains, beaches, and numerous lakes scattered throughout the state. Many people are unaware that there are just two naturally-formed lakes in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean the others aren’t worth seeing!
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Absentee Ballots: Absent From The State?

For election accountability purposes, chain of custody for ballots should be observable and publicly verifiable. So, why are two of the largest counties in Virginia, as well as other localities, planning to expand the chain of custody to include a third-party absentee ballot processing company from Washington state, who was caught red-handed ignoring the security measures built into the law?
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Bill commemorating Virginia site in Brown v. Board signed into law

A bipartisan bill to commemorate historic sites that catalyzed litigation leading to the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka was signed into law by President Biden. The Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act will expand the Brown v....
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Tobacco Commission approves grants for 16 projects

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for 16 projects across Southwest and Southside. The grants were approved at the commission’s meeting in Bristol on Thursday. The largest is $800,000 to help expand rail service at the future Blue Star medical glove manufacturing site in Wythe County; the smallest is $2,500 for a sheep wool baler in Grayson County. (Background on the Wythe County project, which has been called the largest manufacturing announcement ever in Southwest Virginia: “Nearly 2,500 jobs announced in Wythe County.”)
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Skid steer falls on man in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — MedFlight airlifted one person to an area hospital Friday following a skid steer accident in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a skid steer had fallen on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA

