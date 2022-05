West Virginia has always been synonymous with grit and determination. Mountaineers powered the industrial revolution in the U.S. and helped turn not only West Virginia into the chemical and coal capital of the world — but also America as a whole into the most powerful economic force on the global stage. Now it’s time for the state to play its part in the Digital Revolution. That’s why we’re working to transform West Virginia into a startup state.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO