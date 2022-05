The longest-running televised boxing series remains on hold but the show still goes on for Felix ‘Tutico’ Zabala Jr. and the All Star Boxing team. NBC Universal has yet to determine when to resume Boxeo Telemundo, which has aired for more than 30 years on Telemundo prior to 2022. In need of getting its fighters in the ring, All Star Boxing moves forward with another recent tradition as ‘Seneca Fight Night’ returns Friday evening from Casino Events Center in Niagara Falls, New York.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO