SPOKANE, Wash.– After a gloomy, wet, chilly Saturday, the majority of Sunday is going to look and feel pretty good around here. There’s a strong possibility that Sunday will be the warmest day so far in 2022 in the Inland Northwest. Spokane has a strong chance to hit 70 for the first time this year and Lewiston is going to flirt with the 80s! Skies will still be on the cloudy side, but not as dark and depressing as Saturday.

1 DAY AGO