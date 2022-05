COPELAND — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information on two bull elk which were illegally killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake. Located between the West Side Road and Copeland Road, the two bull elk were found approximately 200 yards apart and were killed between the evening of April 30 and the morning of May 1. After discovering the animal, the landowner contacted Idaho Fish and Game on May 1.

