Carol 'Kris' Lefebvre, 73

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
COEUR d’ALENE — After a two-year hiatus, Pride in the Park is back — and organizers say they won’t be “intimidated or deterred” from gathering with their community. Pride in the Park is an annual event organized by North Idaho Pride Alliance. It’s part...
Thirty years after a deadly standoff in the Idaho mountains, the man linked forever to Ruby Ridge has died. Randy Weaver was a survivalist who built a remote cabin in the woods of Boundary County. He was facing federal charges, but refused to surrender when agents tried to come up the road to his home.
A black bear prowling a residential neighborhood near downtown Missoula. Urban black bear gets into garbage cans in Missoula's Hip Strip neighborhood. An alley behind Bernice’s Bakery near the Hip Strip was ransacked by a black bear on Mother’s Day weekend, with dozens of residents waking to find their garbage cans tipped over and spilled in the dirt.
COPELAND — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information on two bull elk which were illegally killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake. Located between the West Side Road and Copeland Road, the two bull elk were found approximately 200 yards apart and were killed between the evening of April 30 and the morning of May 1. After discovering the animal, the landowner contacted Idaho Fish and Game on May 1.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers died Friday in a four-vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway. According to a statement from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, two other soldiers were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital. The names of the soldiers will be released 24...
POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Officers struggled to place charges on a Pocatello man who was allegedly found in possession of “dirty 30” fentanyl pills at the time of a warrant arrest. Despite Idaho law enforcement’s struggle to determine punishments for fentanyl crimes, court documents state that Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession […]
NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show.
"Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget.
Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The death of a man found Friday morning in the parking lot of an eastern Idaho rest area is being investigated as homicide, and a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Friday night...
GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
Chewelah resident and cowgirl, Karen Hardy, is setting off on a 1,400 mile ride. She left Spokane recently for Moab, Utah to bring awareness of wild mustang adoption. Riding 20+ miles a day on the back of a horse is the best way to travel, she said. ‘I just sit...
AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Jay Huber for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, Dawn Wiksten for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, The Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through...
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ask anyone who has tried to buy a house recently and they’ll tell you: you’re going to pay more than you expected to pay. People are offering cash, and waiving inspections and there are not enough houses to keep up with the demand. All of that has once again put the Inland Northwest on the list of...
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard. According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.
(Florence, OR) — The police chief for the City of Florence has died. Officials say Tom Turner passed away in his home on Wednesday. Turner started his service as the police chief in 2015, and worked as the Lane County Sheriff for four years before that.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Air Force Thunderbirds and a few other air acts were canceled at SkyFest on Saturday due to rain and cloud coverage. While some planes were able to fly, a large number of gray clouds in the sky caused the Thunderbirds to ultimately cancel their show due to a low ceiling.
