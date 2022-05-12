ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Carol 'Kris' Lefebvre, 73

bonnersferryherald.com
 4 days ago

LEFEBVRE, Carol "Kris," 73, died May 4, 2022, at...

bonnersferryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Find the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer in Idaho to fish for free!

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
Bonner County Daily Bee

CDA4Pride returns, despite conflicting event

COEUR d’ALENE — After a two-year hiatus, Pride in the Park is back — and organizers say they won’t be “intimidated or deterred” from gathering with their community. Pride in the Park is an annual event organized by North Idaho Pride Alliance. It’s part...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

Black bear in Missoula's Hip Strip neighborhood

A black bear prowling a residential neighborhood near downtown Missoula. Urban black bear gets into garbage cans in Missoula's Hip Strip neighborhood. An alley behind Bernice’s Bakery near the Hip Strip was ransacked by a black bear on Mother’s Day weekend, with dozens of residents waking to find their garbage cans tipped over and spilled in the dirt.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Bonners Ferry, ID
Obituaries
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Two elk carcasses found, probable poaching?

COPELAND — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information on two bull elk which were illegally killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake. Located between the West Side Road and Copeland Road, the two bull elk were found approximately 200 yards apart and were killed between the evening of April 30 and the morning of May 1. After discovering the animal, the landowner contacted Idaho Fish and Game on May 1.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
alaskasnewssource.com

Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers died Friday in a four-vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway. According to a statement from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, two other soldiers were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital. The names of the soldiers will be released 24...
ABC4

Pocatello suspect found with ‘dirty 30’ fentanyl pills

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Officers struggled to place charges on a Pocatello man who was allegedly found in possession of “dirty 30” fentanyl pills at the time of a warrant arrest. Despite Idaho law enforcement’s struggle to determine punishments for fentanyl crimes, court documents state that Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession […]
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show. "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget. Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lefebvre
KTVB

Reward offered for information about death at eastern Idaho rest area

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The death of a man found Friday morning in the parking lot of an eastern Idaho rest area is being investigated as homicide, and a $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Friday night...
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
bonnersferryherald.com

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 132: Headlines from 5/11 thru 5/13

Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Jay Huber for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, Dawn Wiksten for Shoshone County District 2 Commissioner, The Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Police looking for missing West Richland teen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
montanarightnow.com

Man found deceased at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard. According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.
HELENA, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy