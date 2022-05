As Square Enix and the gaming community celebrate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, reports state that news regarding this franchise may be released very soon. According to ComicBook, the latest Square Enix earnings calls confirmed that the studio is looking to “release several new titles” that will be “centered around [a] major franchise.” The “major franchise” was not revealed, however it was noted in the call that the Final Fantasy franchise is celebrating its 35th year this 2022 and that news surrounding the event may be announced either this month or next. Square Enix also has “high expectations” for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI game after seeing the unreleased trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO